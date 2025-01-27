Hailsham men put positive spin on loss
Despite five members of the team being unavailable, Hailsham took positives away from their 4-0 defeat.
The opposition put out a powerful team and Hailsham’s first pair, Matt Dean and Rohan Huth, went down 0-6, 0-6 to Will Haycocks and Joe Govett, while second pair Johan Jooste and Jose Noya lost to Owen Ayres and Cameron Stacey 0-6, 1-6.
In the reverse legs, Matt and Rohan lost 1-6, 0-6 to Owen and Cameron, while Johan and Jose completed the match with a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Will and Joe.
But the team came away buzzing with admiration for their opposition, saying how much they had learned by being put up against such a strong team.
Johan said: "If we played teams like that every week, we would be bound to improve our own play. Every game won felt like such a great achievement."