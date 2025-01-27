Hailsham men put positive spin on loss

By Manny Galitzine
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team put a positive spin on their loss against Seaford.

Despite five members of the team being unavailable, Hailsham took positives away from their 4-0 defeat.

The opposition put out a powerful team and Hailsham’s first pair, Matt Dean and Rohan Huth, went down 0-6, 0-6 to Will Haycocks and Joe Govett, while second pair Johan Jooste and Jose Noya lost to Owen Ayres and Cameron Stacey 0-6, 1-6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the reverse legs, Matt and Rohan lost 1-6, 0-6 to Owen and Cameron, while Johan and Jose completed the match with a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Will and Joe.

Matt Dean Rohan Huth, Jose Noya and Johan JoosteMatt Dean Rohan Huth, Jose Noya and Johan Jooste
Matt Dean Rohan Huth, Jose Noya and Johan Jooste

But the team came away buzzing with admiration for their opposition, saying how much they had learned by being put up against such a strong team.

Johan said: "If we played teams like that every week, we would be bound to improve our own play. Every game won felt like such a great achievement."

Related topics:HailshamHailsham Tennis ClubSeaford
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice