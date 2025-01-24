Hailsham schools represented nationally at trampoline competitions
The competition is divided into categories and is takes place over 3 qualification rounds Regional, zonal and National. After winning every age group in Novice back in the early days it now enters all the categories Novice, Intermediate, Advanced, disability and Elite.
After an almost 100% qualification through to the southern Zonal round Jump has 2 teams and 4 individuals qualify for the National finals being held on 14/15th March at the Derby Arena in Derby.
The qualifiers all members of Jump coached by Karen Street represent their schools Hailsham community College, years 7-9 Intermediate Girls and 10-14 Advanced girls and Ark Academy, D2 Intermediate girls.
We wish them every success for this event.
Anyone wishing to join the club please contact us on our web site www.jumptc.co.uk or visit us on one of our training times to seek more information.