Hailsham schools represented nationally at trampoline competitions

By karen street
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 10:12 BST
Jump trampoline club based in Hailsham for 45 years coached by Karen Street is celebrating more competition success. It has been competing at the British Schools National competitions since 2006 and has qualified for the finals every year since

The competition is divided into categories and is takes place over 3 qualification rounds Regional, zonal and National. After winning every age group in Novice back in the early days it now enters all the categories Novice, Intermediate, Advanced, disability and Elite.

After an almost 100% qualification through to the southern Zonal round Jump has 2 teams and 4 individuals qualify for the National finals being held on 14/15th March at the Derby Arena in Derby.

The qualifiers all members of Jump coached by Karen Street represent their schools Hailsham community College, years 7-9 Intermediate Girls and 10-14 Advanced girls and Ark Academy, D2 Intermediate girls.

We wish them every success for this event.

Anyone wishing to join the club please contact us on our web site www.jumptc.co.uk or visit us on one of our training times to seek more information.

