Hailsham Tennis Club continue winning streak

Horam League team Val Jackson, Johan Jooste, Narun Chea, Neil Downer, Jose Noya and Mary Leggett

Hailsham Tennis Club won their third match in a row in the Horam League.

The format is for three doubles pairs to compete against their opposition – men's doubles, ladies' doubles and mixed doubles.

The ladies' doubles pair, Mary Leggett and Val Jackson, lost their match against Bel Gulson and Cecilia Truman 1-6, 2-6, but the men's doubles pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer defeated their opponents 6-1, 6-1, Jonathan and Elliot.

In the mixed doubles match, Jose Noya and Narun Chea won 6-1, 6-2 against East Grinstead pair Andy and Linda, giving the Hailsham team a 2-1 victory, leaving them at the top of their table.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram.