Hailsham Tennis Club continue winning streak

By Manny Galitzine
Published 20th May 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 15:28 BST
Horam League team Val Jackson, Johan Jooste, Narun Chea, Neil Downer, Jose Noya and Mary Leggettplaceholder image
Horam League team Val Jackson, Johan Jooste, Narun Chea, Neil Downer, Jose Noya and Mary Leggett
Hailsham Tennis Club won their third match in a row in the Horam League.

The format is for three doubles pairs to compete against their opposition – men's doubles, ladies' doubles and mixed doubles.

The ladies' doubles pair, Mary Leggett and Val Jackson, lost their match against Bel Gulson and Cecilia Truman 1-6, 2-6, but the men's doubles pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer defeated their opponents 6-1, 6-1, Jonathan and Elliot.

In the mixed doubles match, Jose Noya and Narun Chea won 6-1, 6-2 against East Grinstead pair Andy and Linda, giving the Hailsham team a 2-1 victory, leaving them at the top of their table.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram.

