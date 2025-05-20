Hailsham Tennis Club continue winning streak
The format is for three doubles pairs to compete against their opposition – men's doubles, ladies' doubles and mixed doubles.
The ladies' doubles pair, Mary Leggett and Val Jackson, lost their match against Bel Gulson and Cecilia Truman 1-6, 2-6, but the men's doubles pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer defeated their opponents 6-1, 6-1, Jonathan and Elliot.
In the mixed doubles match, Jose Noya and Narun Chea won 6-1, 6-2 against East Grinstead pair Andy and Linda, giving the Hailsham team a 2-1 victory, leaving them at the top of their table.
You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram.