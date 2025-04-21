Hailsham Tennis Club enjoys American tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Tennis Club celebrated the Easter Bank Holiday Monday with one of their favourite American tournaments.

The format is for pairs to be drawn randomly, then split into groups to play against each other. All the players get one serve, then exchange partners and have another serve each, keeping their own individual scores as they go.

Tournament director, Chris Witt, records all the scores on a spreadsheet, and the players with the highest numbers go into a final.

There were 16 entrants this time, the perfect number to keep all four courts in use throughout the morning. When the games were all concluded, Mary Srey came out on top with 17 points, closely followed by Narun Chea with 16. Next, with 15 points each came Sean Chea and Manny Galitzine.

Finalists Manny Galitzine, Narun Chea, Mary Srey and Sean Chea

Those four then played a final in the same format, swapping partners after one serve each. The final result was Sean the winner with 6, then Narun and Mary with 4 points and Manny trailing in with 2. For fun, to entertain the crowd, Narun and Mary then played out a tie-break, Narun narrowly winning 8-6.

After the tennis came the communal lunch, where all the players had brought some food for themselves and some to share with the others.

There is another tournament planned for the May Bank Holiday Monday - you can follow events at the club on their Facebook page and on Instagram. If you want to join the club, there is a special incentive for new members to get their first year's subscription at half price - a saving of £94 for an adult single player!