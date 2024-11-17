Hailsham Tennis Club finals action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Tennis Club's Drawn Doubles Finals have now taken place. This is the tournament for which contestants enter their names and partners are chosen by random ballot, which can make for some interesting pairings.

In the Ladies Doubles, Hailsham's ladies' team captain, Georgia Lee, was drawn with Tammy Roxburgh, and they came through two rounds to be in the final.

There they met former ladies' team captain, Narun Chea and her partner Mary Srey. They had had a bye through to the second round where their opponents had to pull out, so had not actually played a match to get to the final.

The first set started evenly, but Narun and Mary made the vital break of serve to go on and win 6-3. In the second set it was easier going as they won the set and the title 6-1.

In the Men's Doubles final, last year's winner Johan Jooste was partnering previous winner Nigel Ives against Club Chairman David Harding and Andy Leckie.

Johan and Nigel found their experienced opponents difficult to beat, and lost the first set 6-3. In the second set the younger players came through to win 6-0, meaning the final was to be decided on a championship tie-break (first to 10, two ahead).

Although Johan and Nigel had a match point, David and Andy rallied, and a close match was decided in their favour by 11-9.

In the Mixed Doubles final, Narun appeared again, this time partnered with Matt Dean. Johan was there too, with YanLing Wei as his partner.

In the first set, Johan and YanLing proved too strong for Narun and Matt, winning 6-0, and the second set followed a similar pattern, although this time Narun and Matt did win one game. Johan and YanLing came through to be crowned as champions, 6-0, 6-1.

Club President Graham Chapman was there to officiate, and he thanked all the winners and runners-up, as well as organiser Chris Witt who had been instrumental in keeping the tournament on schedule. Graham was particularly pleased that there would be some new names on the honours boards this year.

You can follow the activities at Hailsham Tennis Club on Facebook and on Instagram.