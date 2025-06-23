Hailsham Tennis Club hold tournament finals

On Saturday it was the singles finals, and in the ladies' singles last year's beaten finalist Hayley Allender took on Narun Chea. But it wasn't to be second time lucky for Hayley as Narun took control, winning 6-2, 6-1, for her first singles title.

In the men's singles final, last year's champion Adam Beaney took on Peter Hill. Peter won 6-3, 6-3 to put a second new name on the board.

In the ladies' plate singles final, Mary Leggett was playing Mary Srey, and the latter won a close first set on a tie-break, before settling down to win the second set 6-3. In the men's plate final, doubles partners Rohan Huth and Matt Dean played against each other.

Matt won the first set 6-3 before Rohan made a comeback to win the second set on a tie-break, taking the match to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which Rohan won 10-7.

On the Sunday it was time for the doubles finals. In the ladies' final, last year's champions Georgia Lee and Narun Chea took on Barbara Cordner and Mary Srey. In a closely contested match, the champions came through winning 6-4, 6-3, giving Georgia her second title and Narun her fifth in that event.

In the men's final seven times champions Johan Jooste and Neil Downer took on Peter Hill and Sean Chea. The champions made it eight with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

In the mixed doubles, three time champions Johan Jooste and Sam Noakes took on Jose Noya and Narun Chea. The challengers took a close first set on a tie-break 7-6 before the holders took the second 6-4. In the championship tie-break, Johan and Sam made it four with a 10-7 win.

In the plate finals, Rohan Huth and Matt Dean contested the men's doubles with Andy Leckie and Simon Wells, and Andy and Simon came through to win 6-4, 6-2.

In the mixed doubles it was Chris Witt and Tammy Roxburgh against Sean Chea and Mary Srey. Sean and Mary won 6-1, 6-0.

The club committee had arranged for a barbecue after the singles on Saturday evening with entertainment from Glastonbury bound member Simon Wells and his guitar.

During Sunday's finals it was scones and tea cakes for all.

If you want to try tennis, why not come down to the Hailsham Club's Open Day on Sunday 6th July when you will be able to try out a racket and play some fun games organised by the club coach Suzy Larkin.

You can follow events at the club on their Facebook page or on Instagram.

1 . Contributed Plate mixed doubles finalists Chris Witt, Tammy Roxburgh, Mary Srey and Sean Chea Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Plate men's doubles finalists Matt Dean, Rohan Huth, Andy Leckie and Simon Wells Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Men's doubles finalists Neil Downer, Peter Hill, Sean Chea and Johan Jooste Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Chris Witt at the scoreboard Photo: Submitted