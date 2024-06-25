Hailsham Tennis Club holds annual tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Tennis Club held their annual club tournament over a glorious summer weekend.

Sadly, the bad weather had taken its toll on the fixtures, and not all the preliminary rounds had taken place. But three finals were completed as well as a semi-final.

On the Saturday, the singles matches took place. In the ladies', two new names were in the final.

Ladies' first team captain, Georgia Lee, played her team mate Hayley Allender. In a close first set, Hayley was the winner by a tie-break 7-6, but Georgia came back to win the second set 6-2. The title was decided on a championship tie-break, Georgia winning 10-8.

Runner-up Hayley Allender with singles winner Georgia Lee.

In the men's singles final, nine times champion Johan Jooste was playing Adam Beaney. In a reversal of fortunes, Adam became champion with a decisive 6-0, 6-2 win.

On the Sunday, the delayed men's doubles semi-final took place, with Simon Underwood and Adam Beaney taking on Tim Fellows and Manny Galitzine.

Although Tim managed to win both his serves in the first set, he and Manny went down 2-6, 0-6, meaning Simon and Adam will be taking on Dom Walter and Jose Noya in the final.

In the mixed doubles final it was Adam Beaney again, partnered with Georgia Lee, who took on two times champions Sam Noakes and Johan Jooste. After Sam and Johan took the first set 6-1, it became clear that Adam was injured, and the pair were forced to concede.

Men's singles winner Adam Beaney with runner-up Johan Jooste.

Sam and Johan took their third title, (her 8th and his 4th overall!).

The men's and ladies doubles finals will be played as soon as the pairs can find suitable dates.

Another date for the diary is the Hailsham Tennis Club Open Day, which, as usual, will take place on the mid-Sunday of Wimbledon - July 7 - from 10am until 3pm. Come along and try your hand at tennis - rackets and balls will be supplied.