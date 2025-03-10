Hailsham Tennis Club holds EGM over changing the court surface

As promised at the AGM, the Hailsham Tennis Club committee held an EGM (Emergency General Meeting) to decide whether to change the court surface.

Chairman David Harding explained to a full clubhouse that the club's existing artificial grass courts were showing signs of wear, having lasted longer than industry estimates. The committee were seeking a mandate to replace two of the courts initially.

Chris Witt explained that there were three decisions to be made, first whether to resurface the courts, second which two courts to resurface and third what surface to use in future.

There had been reports of people slipping in wet conditions on courts 1 and 2, which get the most use, being closest to the clubhouse. Although courts 3 and 4 were older, they were holding up better following work to stop flooding.

Finally came the options of which surface to use on any new courts. The committee recommended artificial clay courts, which have been gaining acceptance among local clubs, and seem to be preferred in clubs that have them fitted. The alternative was replacing the existing courts with similar artificial grass courts.

Harry Marks spoke in favour of clay, saying that it is increasingly popular and that the club might be disadvantaged against other clubs if they didn't have clay courts to offer.

When it came to voting, the members voted unanimously for replacement of courts 1 and 2, and overwhelmingly in favour of clay courts.

The chairman thanked the members for a strong turn-out, and said the club would go ahead with the plan as soon as finances could be arranged, promising to look into any possibilty of grant funding.