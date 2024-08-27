Hailsham Tennis Club host American Tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Tennis Club had their favourite American Tournament on the August Bank Holiday Monday.

The Hailsham Tennis Club members enjoy the American Tournament format, in which pairs are drawn by lot and then the pairs are put into two groups, where they all play each other. To make it more fun, after all four have had one serve, they change partners and have another four games.

Players all keep their own scores and report back to Tournament HQ, where Chris Witt keeps tabs on all the scores via a spreadsheet projected onto the Club TV screen.

Once all the games are completed, everybody sits down to a super communal lunch brought by the participants, while Chris works out who the top players are.

This time it was Georgia Lee, Narun Chea, Andy Leckie and Sean Chea who topped the points table, so they returned to the court to play out a final.

In the first half, Georgia and Sean beat Narun and Andy 3-1, then Georgia and Andy shared the points 2-2 with Narun and Sean, giving Georgia and Sean the gold medals.

All the players had an enjoyable time, meeting new members and playing at their own pace, before sitting down to watch the finalists in action.

