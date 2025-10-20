Hailsham Tennis Club ladies and juniors come back with wins

Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' 2nd team at Crowborough at the weekend, and came back with a win, as well as a first match win for their juniors.

Hailsham's second pair, juniors Florence Chaffer and Sophie Brown, were up against the Crowborough first pair, Yukki Flint and Yoshiko Chrisp, and they lost the first set 4-6. In the second set, they were 1-4 down but recovered to go to a tie-break, which the Hailsham girls won 7-6. In the championship tie-break (first to 10 points), Florence and Sophie won 10-6.

Hailsham's first pair, Val Jackson and Hayley Allender, lost their first set to the Crowborough second pair, Caroline Rance and Tessa Crook 3-6. But they came back to win the second set 6-4. Another championship tie-break ensued, and again it was the Hailsham pair who prevailed 10-5.

As the reverse legs started, the weather deteriorated making the courts slippery, and players from both teams had heavy falls. The games were abandoned, and in those circumstances the unplayed legs are shared, meaning that the Hailsham team came back with a 3-1 win.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page and on Instagram as well as on their website.