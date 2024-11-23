Hailsham Tennis Club ladies beat league leaders

Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' second team had an away match against league leaders Cooden Beach second team on their clay courts.

The Hailsham first pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea made the best start for the team with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1 win over Cooden's second pair, Linda Waghorne and Helen Morgan.

Second pair, Stacey Clay and Jenny Robinson went down in straight sets 1-6, 1-6 to the Cooden first pair Anna Fisher and Glenys Coombe, leaving the match tied 1-1 at the turnaround.

In the reverse legs, Georgia and Narun had a harder match against Anna and Glenys, but still came through it, again in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

In the last leg, Stacey and Jenny lost the first set to Linda and Helen 2-6, but came back to win the second 6-3, taking the match to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the Hailsham pair won to secure a 3-1 away victory.