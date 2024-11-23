Hailsham Tennis Club ladies beat league leaders
The Hailsham first pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea made the best start for the team with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1 win over Cooden's second pair, Linda Waghorne and Helen Morgan.
Second pair, Stacey Clay and Jenny Robinson went down in straight sets 1-6, 1-6 to the Cooden first pair Anna Fisher and Glenys Coombe, leaving the match tied 1-1 at the turnaround.
In the reverse legs, Georgia and Narun had a harder match against Anna and Glenys, but still came through it, again in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.
In the last leg, Stacey and Jenny lost the first set to Linda and Helen 2-6, but came back to win the second 6-3, taking the match to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the Hailsham pair won to secure a 3-1 away victory.