Hailsham Tennis Club ladies bounce back from loss

By Manny Galitzine
Contributor
Published 17th Aug 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
Hailsham Ladies' first team bounced back from a loss at Preston Tennis Club with a fine win against Meads.

The Hailsham Ladies were boosted by the return of Naomi Jackson, playing with captain Georgia Lee as the home team's first pair. In their first rubber against the Meads second pair, Emma Levett and Glenda Pelling, the Hailsham pair were too strong, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Hailsham's second pair, Hayley Allender and Stacey Clay, found it tougher going against a strong Meads first pair, Sue Boakes and Meryl Westlake, losing 2-6, 1-6.

In the reverse legs, Hayley and Stacey found their form with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Emma and Glenda, leaving the match to be decided by the first pairs.

Naomi in action

It looked as though Naomi and Georgia were going to win as they won the first set 6-1, but Sue and Meryl fought back with a 6-2 win in the second set, taking the rubber to a championship tiebreak decider (first to 10 points). The Hailsham Ladies prevailed with a 10-6 win to give the team a 3-1 overall win.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page and on Instagram, or check out the Club's website online.

