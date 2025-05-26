Hailsham Tennis Club ladies enjoy comprehensive win against Newick

Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' first team had a comprehensive win against Newick in the Tennis Sussex Summer League sponsored by Babolat.

Jo Coe and Hayley Allender were first pair, and they made an excellent start against the Newick second pair, Francoise Essen and Hilary Blackburn, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Second pair Jill Greenall and Sam Noakes also started well against the Newick first pair, Liz Tobbitt and Linda Whitworth, winning 6-0, 6-2.

There was no respite for Newick in the reverse legs as Jo and Hayley beat Liz and Linda 6-2, 6-2. Then Jill and Sam completed a 4-0 win for Hailsham, beating Francoise and Hilary 6-1, 7-5.

Sam Noakes, Jill Greenall, Jo Coe and Hayley Allender

The win puts the Hailsham ladies top of their table with three games gone. You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram. If you want to try tennis for yourself, there will be an Open Day on Sunday, July 6, from 10 till 4 with fun for all the family.