Hailsham Tennis Club ladies enjoy resounding win

By Manny Galitzine
Contributor
Published 31st Aug 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:12 BST
Hailsham Ladies' 1st team finished their summer league season at the weekend with a resounding win over challenging team East Grinstead to secure promotion.

In the first rubbers, Hailsham's first pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea, took on the East Grinstead second pair, Sophia Theofilidis and Jenny Newbatt, winning comfortably 6-1, 6-2.

Hailsham's second pair, Hayley Allender and Mary Srey lost their first set to the East Grinstead first pair, Carrie Hayes and Jayne Bartlett 0-6, but came back in the second set to win 6-3, taking the tie into a championship tiebreak (first to 10 points), which Hayley and Mary won 10-8.

In the reverse legs, Georgia and Narun won their first set against Carrie and Jayne 6-1, only for the East Grinstead pair to come back and win the second set 6-4, again going to a championship tiebreak. This time the Hailsham pair won again, 10-5.

Mary Srey, Hayley Allender, Georgia Lee and Narun Cheaplaceholder image
Mary Srey, Hayley Allender, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea

Hayley and Mary won a close first set against Sophia and Jenny 7-6 on a tiebreak, before taking the leg with a 6-4 win in the second set.

The 4-0 match win keeps the Hailsham ladies in second place in the table, just ahead of East Grinstead, winning them promotion.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram, or on their website.

Related topics:East GrinsteadHailshamHailsham Tennis Club
