Hailsham Tennis Club ladies enjoy resounding win

Hailsham Ladies' 1st team finished their summer league season at the weekend with a resounding win over challenging team East Grinstead to secure promotion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first rubbers, Hailsham's first pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea, took on the East Grinstead second pair, Sophia Theofilidis and Jenny Newbatt, winning comfortably 6-1, 6-2.

Hailsham's second pair, Hayley Allender and Mary Srey lost their first set to the East Grinstead first pair, Carrie Hayes and Jayne Bartlett 0-6, but came back in the second set to win 6-3, taking the tie into a championship tiebreak (first to 10 points), which Hayley and Mary won 10-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the reverse legs, Georgia and Narun won their first set against Carrie and Jayne 6-1, only for the East Grinstead pair to come back and win the second set 6-4, again going to a championship tiebreak. This time the Hailsham pair won again, 10-5.

Mary Srey, Hayley Allender, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea

Hayley and Mary won a close first set against Sophia and Jenny 7-6 on a tiebreak, before taking the leg with a 6-4 win in the second set.

The 4-0 match win keeps the Hailsham ladies in second place in the table, just ahead of East Grinstead, winning them promotion.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram, or on their website.