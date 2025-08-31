Hailsham Tennis Club ladies enjoy resounding win
In the first rubbers, Hailsham's first pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea, took on the East Grinstead second pair, Sophia Theofilidis and Jenny Newbatt, winning comfortably 6-1, 6-2.
Hailsham's second pair, Hayley Allender and Mary Srey lost their first set to the East Grinstead first pair, Carrie Hayes and Jayne Bartlett 0-6, but came back in the second set to win 6-3, taking the tie into a championship tiebreak (first to 10 points), which Hayley and Mary won 10-8.
In the reverse legs, Georgia and Narun won their first set against Carrie and Jayne 6-1, only for the East Grinstead pair to come back and win the second set 6-4, again going to a championship tiebreak. This time the Hailsham pair won again, 10-5.
Hayley and Mary won a close first set against Sophia and Jenny 7-6 on a tiebreak, before taking the leg with a 6-4 win in the second set.
The 4-0 match win keeps the Hailsham ladies in second place in the table, just ahead of East Grinstead, winning them promotion.
