Hailsham Tennis Club ladies' first team has busy weekend

Hailsham Tennis Club ladies' first team had a busy weekend, with two fixtures - away to the David Lloyd Club, then home to Cooden Beach the next day.

This was the ladies' first team's start to their campaign in the Babolat-sponsored Tennis Sussex Summer League. At the David Lloyd Club, they came up against Heather Keating, a former Hailsham captain.

Hailsham's first pair, Narun Chea and Georgia Lee played the David Lloyd second pair, Heather and her partner Yvonne Miles. In a close match, the Hailsham pair came out on top, 6-4, 7-6.

Hailsham's second pair, Mary Srey and Hayley Allender, lost 1-6, 2-6 to the David Lloyd first pair, Monica Durrant and Elaine Weir.

Sunday's ladies' first team Jill Greenall, Narun Chea, Stacey Clay and Hayley Allender

In the reverse legs, Heather and Yvonne won 6-2, 6-4 against Mary and Hayley, but in the last match, the Hailsham team were forced to retire after Georgia suffered an injury, ceding the points to David Lloyd, meaning the home team won the match 3-1.

The next day the ladies were at home to Cooden Beach Tennis Club. This time the first pair were Narun and Hayley, and they started with a 6-0 win in the first set against Cooden's first pair, Angela Skiggs and Linda Backley, but the away team rallied in the second set to come back and win a tie-break 7-6. That took the rubber to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which Narun and Hayley won 10-6.

The Hailsham second pair for this match were Jill Greenall and Stacey Clay. They completed a strong win against Cooden's second pair, Helen Morgan and Charlotte Farrant, 6-3, 6-0.

In the reverse legs, Narun and Hayley overcame Helen and Charlotte 6-1, 6-1, but the team were hit with another injury, as Jill had to withdraw after a close first set with Angela and Linda which they lost 5-7.

The final result was a 3-1 win for the Hailsham team, who have a two week break before the next match at home to Newick, hoping that their injury list will shorten before then.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram, or come along and join the club - new members are being offered 50% off annual subscriptions.