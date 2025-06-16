Hailsham Tennis Club ladies' team's tough match

By Manny Galitzine
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 12:18 BST
Hailsham Tennis Club’s ladies' second team had a tough match against Cooden Beach thirds.

Hailsham's first pair, Val Jackson and Barbara Cordner, made a good start against Cooden's second pair, Helen Morgan and Linda Waghorne, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Most Popular

Hailsham's second pair’s match was a second outing for juniors Sophie Brown and Florence Chaffer. They made a good effort against the Cooden first pair, Jane Croucher and Carolyn Parton, but lost 2-6, 3-6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the reverse legs, Sophie and Florence did a little better, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Helen and Linda. But the girls really enjoyed their games, and are improving as they get match experience with the team.

Hailsham Ladies second team Barbara Cordner, Florence Chaffer, Sophie Brown and Val Jacksonplaceholder image
Hailsham Ladies second team Barbara Cordner, Florence Chaffer, Sophie Brown and Val Jackson

Val and Barbara had early success in their effort to draw the match, winning the first set 6-4 against Jane and Carolyn, only for the Cooden pair to come back and win the second set by the same margin.

That took the rubber to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the Hailsham pair lost narrowly 8-10, giving the Cooden team a 3-1 win.

The defeat leaves Hailsham at the bottom of the table, although they have played fewer games than their opposition. But they are really pleaseed with the progress of their juniors, which bodes well for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page and on Instagram. If you want to give tennis a go, there will be an Open Day on Sunday, July 6, between 10am and 4pm, during the Wimbledon Champioships. There will be rackets and games for all to play.

Related topics:HailshamHailsham Tennis Club
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice