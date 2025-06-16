Hailsham Tennis Club’s ladies' second team had a tough match against Cooden Beach thirds.

Hailsham's first pair, Val Jackson and Barbara Cordner, made a good start against Cooden's second pair, Helen Morgan and Linda Waghorne, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Hailsham's second pair’s match was a second outing for juniors Sophie Brown and Florence Chaffer. They made a good effort against the Cooden first pair, Jane Croucher and Carolyn Parton, but lost 2-6, 3-6.

In the reverse legs, Sophie and Florence did a little better, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Helen and Linda. But the girls really enjoyed their games, and are improving as they get match experience with the team.

Hailsham Ladies second team Barbara Cordner, Florence Chaffer, Sophie Brown and Val Jackson

Val and Barbara had early success in their effort to draw the match, winning the first set 6-4 against Jane and Carolyn, only for the Cooden pair to come back and win the second set by the same margin.

That took the rubber to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the Hailsham pair lost narrowly 8-10, giving the Cooden team a 3-1 win.

The defeat leaves Hailsham at the bottom of the table, although they have played fewer games than their opposition. But they are really pleaseed with the progress of their juniors, which bodes well for the future.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page and on Instagram. If you want to give tennis a go, there will be an Open Day on Sunday, July 6, between 10am and 4pm, during the Wimbledon Champioships. There will be rackets and games for all to play.