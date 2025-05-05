Hailsham Tennis Club members celebrate VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VE Day came early to Hailsham Tennis Club as members dressed up to celebrate with another American tournament. The format is a favourite at Hailsham, where randomly selected partners play other pairs in a group, keeping their own scores and changing partners halfway through.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time there were 28 players of all ages ready to compete, split into four groups. Some of the upcoming juniors joined in with older players up into their 80's, all keen to perform at their best.

In a biting Northerly wind, matches went on through the morning, occasionally being sprinkled with Bank Holiday rain, until it was time for lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lunch was a "bring and share" affair, with a variety of delicious foods and cakes for everybody. Meanwhile, tournament director Chris Witt was entering the results into his electronic scoreboard to find the winners, who would go on to play a final.

Finalists Sean Chea, Lyekin Witt, Mary Srey and Chris Thompson

Regular finalists, Sean Chea and Mary Srey were there, along with Lyekin Witt and Chris Thompson.

Spectators lined the court as the final was played, and Sean and Mary came through as winners with six points each. But the Club was the winner with all the players enjoying the competitive social tournament.

Club President, Graham Landon, said it was such a pleasure to see old hands playing with young aspirants, which promised a great future for the Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram, and if you want to join in the fun, there is an annual subscription deal offering new members 50% in their first year.