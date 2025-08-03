Hailsham Tennis Club members in action at Meads

Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' and men's teams were invited to play a tournament at Meads Tennis Club, against pairs from Hampden Park and Meads.

Meads, the home club, were giving the Hailsham and Hampden Park teams a rare opportunity to play on grass courts like the ones used at Wimbledon and at the Eastbourne tournaments. The event was named "Meads Go Grass".

The format was for two men's pairs and two ladies' pairs from each club to play against each other in a quickfire tournament, playing the best of five games against all the other pairs.

Hailsham's representatives in the ladies' competition were Narun Chea, Georgia Lee, Mary Srey and Hayley Allender. Hailsham's men were Dom Walter, Jose Noya, Johan Jooste and Graham Mundy.

In the men's competition, Dom and Jose came second equal, but were eliminated in a quickfire tie break. In the ladies' competition, Narun and Georgia got through to the final, which they won.

All the players enjoyed the experience of playing on grass, some for the first time. It was a great opportuniy to meet teams from the other clubs too. Thanks to the Meads Tennis Club for organizing the event.