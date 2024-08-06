Hailsham Tennis Club’s men’s team won their last game of the summer league season to go top of the table.

The Hailsham Club were at home to Grasshoppers Tennis Club from Hove. First pair, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood started against Grasshoppers' second pair, Rob Persey and Romulo Gomes, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Second pair Matt Dean and José Noya were playing the Grasshoppers' first pair, Mark Thomas and Malcolm Scott, making a good start with a 6-4 win in the first set. Grasshoppers came back to win the second set 6-4, which sent the tie into a championship tie-break which the Hove pair won.

in the reverse legs, Dom and Simon continued the good work against Mark and Malcolm, winning in straight sets again, 6-4, 6-1. Matt and José won their first set against Rob and Romulo 7-5, but were again pegged back in the second 3-6. But this time the championship tie-break went their way, and the Hailsham team won the match 3-1.

Dom Walter, Simon Underwood, Matt Dean and José Noya.

The watch was Hailsham's seventh and last game of the season, leaving them at the top of their league table, although other teams have games in hand.

