Hailsham Tennis Club men's team draw with Grasshoppers
The Grasshoppers' first pair, Malcolm Scott and David Brook, took on Hailsham's second pair, Johan Jooste and Matt Dean, and in a close match, the home pair winning 6-4, 6-4.
Hailsham's first pair, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood had an excellent start to their game against Grasshoppers' second pair, Steve Lunn and Ben Skinner, winning the first set 6-0.
The home pair rallied in the second set, winning it 6-2, taking the rubber to a championship tie-break decider (first to 10 points). The Hailsham pair won that 10-4, Simon finishing it with an ace.
In the reverse legs, Johan and Matt won their first set against Steve and Ben 6-3, only to see their opposition take the second 6-4. Again, the leg went to a championship tie-breaker, this time the home team winning 10-4.
In the last rubber, Dom and Simon again won their first set 6-0, but this time there was no recovery for the Grasshoppers pair, Malcolm and David, as the Hailsham pair won the second set 6-1.
The Hailsham team were encouraged with the 2-2 draw, which lifted them off the foot of the table.