Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team had an away fixture in Hove against Gasshoppers Tennis Club, and came home with a hard-fought draw.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grasshoppers' first pair, Malcolm Scott and David Brook, took on Hailsham's second pair, Johan Jooste and Matt Dean, and in a close match, the home pair winning 6-4, 6-4.

Hailsham's first pair, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood had an excellent start to their game against Grasshoppers' second pair, Steve Lunn and Ben Skinner, winning the first set 6-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home pair rallied in the second set, winning it 6-2, taking the rubber to a championship tie-break decider (first to 10 points). The Hailsham pair won that 10-4, Simon finishing it with an ace.

Matt Dean, Johan Jooste, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood

In the reverse legs, Johan and Matt won their first set against Steve and Ben 6-3, only to see their opposition take the second 6-4. Again, the leg went to a championship tie-breaker, this time the home team winning 10-4.

In the last rubber, Dom and Simon again won their first set 6-0, but this time there was no recovery for the Grasshoppers pair, Malcolm and David, as the Hailsham pair won the second set 6-1.

The Hailsham team were encouraged with the 2-2 draw, which lifted them off the foot of the table.