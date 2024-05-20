Hailsham Tennis Club men's team struggle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team struggled away to Newick on a Saturday afternoon.

The men's team had to play their match at Newick without their first pair, because the away team play on a Saturday afternoon. The Newick hard courts were also a challenge, bouncing higher than the artificial grass at the Hailsham ground.

First pair, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood had a promising start, beating the Newick second pair, Paul Tonking and Alexis Van Lennep 6-1, 6-1. But second pair, David Harding and Jose Noya lost to the opposition's first pair, Tim Westlake and Andy Rees by the same margin.

In the reverse legs, David and Jose had a stronger match against Paul and Alexis, but came out losers 4-6, 2-6. Dom and Simon found it harder against Tim and Andy, losing that leg 3-6, 4-6.