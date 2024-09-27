Hailsham Tennis Club play away in Hove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team started their winter league season away to Pavilion & Avenue, the third season in a row that they have been drawn away to the Hove club.

First pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer started against the Hove club's Brian Kreel and Ian Causton, going down 3-6 in the first set, but coming back to win the second set 6-3. That took the game to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the home team won 10-6.

Second pair, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood lost in straight sets to the Pavilion & Avenue first pair, Paul Lister-Flynn and Jacob Turner, 1-6, 1-6.

In the reverse legs, Johan and Neil also lost their first set to Paul and Jacob 1-6, but turned the tie around with a 7-5 win in the second set, again resulting in a championship tie-break. However, the Hove pair won again, 10-4.

Johan Jooste, Neil Downer, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood

Dom and Simon were up against Brian and Ian, losing the first set 2-6, but again coming back to win the second set 6-2, meaning there was a third championship tie-break in the match! Brian and Ian won that 10-4, so the Hailsham Club came away with a 4-0 loss that could have been very different, but for a few points.

The men's team's next match is set for Sunday 10th November at home to Crowborough. You can follow Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram.