Hailsham Tennis Club play away in Hove
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
First pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer started against the Hove club's Brian Kreel and Ian Causton, going down 3-6 in the first set, but coming back to win the second set 6-3. That took the game to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the home team won 10-6.
Second pair, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood lost in straight sets to the Pavilion & Avenue first pair, Paul Lister-Flynn and Jacob Turner, 1-6, 1-6.
In the reverse legs, Johan and Neil also lost their first set to Paul and Jacob 1-6, but turned the tie around with a 7-5 win in the second set, again resulting in a championship tie-break. However, the Hove pair won again, 10-4.
Dom and Simon were up against Brian and Ian, losing the first set 2-6, but again coming back to win the second set 6-2, meaning there was a third championship tie-break in the match! Brian and Ian won that 10-4, so the Hailsham Club came away with a 4-0 loss that could have been very different, but for a few points.
The men's team's next match is set for Sunday 10th November at home to Crowborough. You can follow Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.