Hailsham Tennis Club play first games of the year

Two of Hailsham Tennis Club's teams played their first games of the year at the weekend.

The men's team were at home to a strong Cooden Beach 1st team, and the opposition first pair, Chris Bentley and Mark Woodrow, were too strong for the weakened Hailsham team, beating first Johan Jooste and Matt Dean 6-3, 6-1, and then Dom Walter and Jose Noya 6-1, 6-0.

The Hailsham team had more success against the Cooden second pair, Keith Rodway and Martin Menezes. First, Dom and Jose beat them in a tie-break 7-6, and went on to take the second set 6-1. Then Johan and Matt came back from losing the first set 2-6 to win the second set 6-4. The tie then went to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points, 2 ahead) decider. In a close game, the Cooden pair managed to come through 15-13 to seal the match for the visitors 3-1.

The ladies' second team braved frost covered courts to take on second in the table Newick ladies' first team. First pair, Valerie Jackson and Julie Waghorn suffered a double bagel as Newick's Francoise Esson and Liz Tobbitt won 6-0, 6-0.

Johan Jooste, Matt Dean, Jose Noya and Dom Walter

Second pair Hayley Allender and Mary Leggett took on Jane Sharman and Linda Whitworth, winning the first set on a tie-break 7-6 before losing the second 1-6. In the resulting championship tie-break, the Hailsham pair lost 10-7.

In the reverse legs, Valerie and Julie again lost the first set 0-6 to Jane and Linda, but managed to put some games on the board, losing the second set 4-6. Hayley and Mary lost their first set against Francoise and Liz 4-6 before coming back to take the second set on a tie-break 7-6. This time, in the deciding championship tie-break, the Hailsham pair were the winners by 10-6.