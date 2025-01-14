Hailsham Tennis Club play first games of the year
The men's team were at home to a strong Cooden Beach 1st team, and the opposition first pair, Chris Bentley and Mark Woodrow, were too strong for the weakened Hailsham team, beating first Johan Jooste and Matt Dean 6-3, 6-1, and then Dom Walter and Jose Noya 6-1, 6-0.
The Hailsham team had more success against the Cooden second pair, Keith Rodway and Martin Menezes. First, Dom and Jose beat them in a tie-break 7-6, and went on to take the second set 6-1. Then Johan and Matt came back from losing the first set 2-6 to win the second set 6-4. The tie then went to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points, 2 ahead) decider. In a close game, the Cooden pair managed to come through 15-13 to seal the match for the visitors 3-1.
The ladies' second team braved frost covered courts to take on second in the table Newick ladies' first team. First pair, Valerie Jackson and Julie Waghorn suffered a double bagel as Newick's Francoise Esson and Liz Tobbitt won 6-0, 6-0.
Second pair Hayley Allender and Mary Leggett took on Jane Sharman and Linda Whitworth, winning the first set on a tie-break 7-6 before losing the second 1-6. In the resulting championship tie-break, the Hailsham pair lost 10-7.
In the reverse legs, Valerie and Julie again lost the first set 0-6 to Jane and Linda, but managed to put some games on the board, losing the second set 4-6. Hayley and Mary lost their first set against Francoise and Liz 4-6 before coming back to take the second set on a tie-break 7-6. This time, in the deciding championship tie-break, the Hailsham pair were the winners by 10-6.