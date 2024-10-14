Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' first team were at home to Maresfield Tennis Club at the weekend in the Babolat Winter League.

First pair, Narun Chea and Georgia Lee made a good start in their first leg against Maresfield's second pair, Fiona Cottingham and Jan Primrose, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Second pair, Jill Greenall and Sam Noakes also won their first set 6-4, but the Maresfield first pair, Sascha Darlington and Brenda Martin came back to square the match winning the second set 6-4. This took the leg to a championship tiebreak (first to 10 points), which the away team won 11-9.

Narun Chea, Georgia Lee, Jill Greenall and Sam Noakes

In the reverse legs, Narun and Georgia won their first set 7-6 on a tiebreak against Sascha and Brendabut lost the second 3-6, again leading to a championship tiebreak. It was another close one, but this time the Hailsham pair won 11-9.

Jill and Sam completed the match win by beating Fion and Jan 6-2, 6-2, giving the Hailsham club a 3-1 win in the match.