By Manny Galitzine
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:04 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 11:29 BST
Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' first team were at home to Maresfield Tennis Club at the weekend in the Babolat Winter League.

First pair, Narun Chea and Georgia Lee made a good start in their first leg against Maresfield's second pair, Fiona Cottingham and Jan Primrose, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Second pair, Jill Greenall and Sam Noakes also won their first set 6-4, but the Maresfield first pair, Sascha Darlington and Brenda Martin came back to square the match winning the second set 6-4. This took the leg to a championship tiebreak (first to 10 points), which the away team won 11-9.

Narun Chea, Georgia Lee, Jill Greenall and Sam Noakes
Narun Chea, Georgia Lee, Jill Greenall and Sam Noakes

In the reverse legs, Narun and Georgia won their first set 7-6 on a tiebreak against Sascha and Brendabut lost the second 3-6, again leading to a championship tiebreak. It was another close one, but this time the Hailsham pair won 11-9.

Jill and Sam completed the match win by beating Fion and Jan 6-2, 6-2, giving the Hailsham club a 3-1 win in the match.

