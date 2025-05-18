Hailsham Tennis Club take on The Green Tennis Club

Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team hosted a match against The Green Tennis Club from St Leonards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailsham's first pair, Jose Noya and Matt Dean, started against The Green's first pair, Ed Money and Rod Pavek, losing 2-6, 4-6 to the stonger pair.

Hailsham's second pair, Neil Downer and Rohan Huth, met The Green's second pair, Matt Wells and Adam Shaw. The Hailsham pair lost the first set 2-6, but found their form, winning the second set 6-2. This took the tie into a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which Neil and Rohan won 10-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the reverse legs, Neil and Rohan lost 3-6, 2-6 to Ed and Rod. Jose and Matt D lost their first set 2-6 against Matt W and Adam, but came back to win the second 6-2, taking them into another championship tie-break. This time it was the away team's turn to win 10-8, giving The Green a 3-1 away victory.

Rohan Huth, Neil Downer, Matt Dean and Jose Noya

The whole match was played in a very friendly spirit and the Hailsham team were pleased with their performance against strong opposition.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram, or better still, take advantage of their new membership offer of 50% off the first year's subscription.