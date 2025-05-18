Hailsham Tennis Club take on The Green Tennis Club
Hailsham's first pair, Jose Noya and Matt Dean, started against The Green's first pair, Ed Money and Rod Pavek, losing 2-6, 4-6 to the stonger pair.
Hailsham's second pair, Neil Downer and Rohan Huth, met The Green's second pair, Matt Wells and Adam Shaw. The Hailsham pair lost the first set 2-6, but found their form, winning the second set 6-2. This took the tie into a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which Neil and Rohan won 10-7.
In the reverse legs, Neil and Rohan lost 3-6, 2-6 to Ed and Rod. Jose and Matt D lost their first set 2-6 against Matt W and Adam, but came back to win the second 6-2, taking them into another championship tie-break. This time it was the away team's turn to win 10-8, giving The Green a 3-1 away victory.
The whole match was played in a very friendly spirit and the Hailsham team were pleased with their performance against strong opposition.
You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram, or better still, take advantage of their new membership offer of 50% off the first year's subscription.