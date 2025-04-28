Hailsham Tennis Club teams start season with draws
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ladies' 2nd team were at home to East Hoathly & Halland’s 2nd team. First pair Narun Chea and Georgia Lee started their season against East Hoathly's second pair, Mel Gurnee and Gemma Bridger, coming through with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win.
Hailsham's second pair, Mary Leggett and Tammy Roxburgh, had a harder time against the East Hoathly first pair, Gill Luis and Sally Voorspuy, losing 3-6, 1-6.
In the reverse legs, Tammy and Mary lost to Mel and Gemma 4-6, 3-6, which put the away team 2-1 up.
Narun and Georgia had a fight on their hands as they quickly lost the first set 1-6 to Gill and Sally. But they turned the tie round with a strong performance in the second set, winning it 7-5. That rubber went to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points) to decide. Narun and Georgia won that 10-6 for the win, giving the Hailsham team a 2-2 draw.
In the men's match, away to Cross-in-Hand, the team sported two players who had been on the injury list last season – Graham Munday and Pablo Simpson. Cross-in-Hand had a strong first pair with David Boorman teamed up with former Sussex cricketer Robin Martin-Jenkins.
Graham and Pablo gave the team a good start with a hard-fought win over the Cross-in-Hand second pair, Mark Alderson and Alex Freeman, 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 while Robin and David beat Hailsham's second pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer, 6-1, 6-2.
In the reverse legs, Johan and Neil fared better against Mark and Alex, winning 6-0, 6-3, but Graham and Pablo were up against it. David and Robin defeated them 6-1, 6-4, leaving the match tied 2-2.
There was drama when Graham slipped chasing a drop shot, hitting his head on the court. But he got up and served a couple of aces in his next game.
So both Hailsham teams started with 2-2 draws. You can follow activities at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram, and if you want to join in, there is a 50% discount on annual subscriptions to new members.