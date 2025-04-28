Hailsham Tennis Club teams start season with draws

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Hailsham Tennis Club's teams started their seasons in the Babolat sponsored Tennis Sussex Summer Doubles League with 2-2 draws.

The ladies' 2nd team were at home to East Hoathly & Halland’s 2nd team. First pair Narun Chea and Georgia Lee started their season against East Hoathly's second pair, Mel Gurnee and Gemma Bridger, coming through with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win.

Hailsham's second pair, Mary Leggett and Tammy Roxburgh, had a harder time against the East Hoathly first pair, Gill Luis and Sally Voorspuy, losing 3-6, 1-6.

In the reverse legs, Tammy and Mary lost to Mel and Gemma 4-6, 3-6, which put the away team 2-1 up.

Hailsham ladies' 2nd team Mary Leggett, Tammy Roxburgh, Narun Chea and Georgia Lee

Narun and Georgia had a fight on their hands as they quickly lost the first set 1-6 to Gill and Sally. But they turned the tie round with a strong performance in the second set, winning it 7-5. That rubber went to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points) to decide. Narun and Georgia won that 10-6 for the win, giving the Hailsham team a 2-2 draw.

In the men's match, away to Cross-in-Hand, the team sported two players who had been on the injury list last season – Graham Munday and Pablo Simpson. Cross-in-Hand had a strong first pair with David Boorman teamed up with former Sussex cricketer Robin Martin-Jenkins.

Graham and Pablo gave the team a good start with a hard-fought win over the Cross-in-Hand second pair, Mark Alderson and Alex Freeman, 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 while Robin and David beat Hailsham's second pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer, 6-1, 6-2.

In the reverse legs, Johan and Neil fared better against Mark and Alex, winning 6-0, 6-3, but Graham and Pablo were up against it. David and Robin defeated them 6-1, 6-4, leaving the match tied 2-2.

Hailsham's men's team Neil Downer, Graham Munday, Pablo Simpson and Johan Jooste

There was drama when Graham slipped chasing a drop shot, hitting his head on the court. But he got up and served a couple of aces in his next game.

So both Hailsham teams started with 2-2 draws. You can follow activities at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram, and if you want to join in, there is a 50% discount on annual subscriptions to new members.