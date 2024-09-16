Hailsham Tennis Club's annual tournament completed at long last

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham Tennis Club's annual Club Tournament has been completed at long last.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were delays to the tournament finals due to weather and injury, but now all the results are in.

The ladies' doubles final was contested by the club ladies' captain Georgia Lee paired with previous captain Narun Chea. They were playing Val Jackson and Julie Waghorn, who now play for the club's second team. Georgia and Narun proved too strong for Val and Julie, winning 6-0, 6-2, to have their names up on the honours board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men's final had been delayed because of injury and weather, but was finally played on a bright Sunday morning. Men's team captain, Dom Walter was paired with Jose Noya against former captain Simon Underwood and new men's singles champion, Adam Beaney.

Ladies' Doubles finalists, Val Jackson, Julie Waghorn, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea.

In the first set, Simon and Adam came through to win 6-4, and then powered into a 5-1 lead in the second set. It was not all over, though, as Dom and Jose won the next three games to come to 4-5, before Simon and Adam won the last game to win the title in straight sets.

That completed the Club Championships for 2024, with Georgia Lee crowned as ladies' singles champion, Adam Beaney men's singles champion and Sam Noakes and Johan Jooste mixed doubles champions.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook and on Instagram for more news.