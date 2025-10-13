Hailsham tennis teams in action on home ground
The men's team were up against Hampden Park, who included ex-Hailsham player Jeremy Dewing in their numbers. First pair, Simon Underwood and Graham Mundy, played against Hampden Park's John Rowley and Grant Tarrant-Fisher, and gave the team a great start with a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Second pair, Dom Walter and Jose Noya started well against Jeremy and his partner Mark Powell with a 6-2 win in the first set, but the Hampden Park pair came back to win the second set on a tie-break 7-6. That sent the rubber into a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which Jeremy and Mark won 10-4.
In the reverse legs, Dom and Jose did better against John and Grant, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Simon and Graham lost a close first set against Jeremy and Mark on a tie-break 6-7 before coming back strongly to win the second set 6-3. Another championship tie-break ensued, and it was a closer affair which the Hampden Park pair won 10-8. That gave the men a creditable 2-2 draw.
The ladies’ first team didn't fare so well in their match against a strong Seaford side.
First pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea had a close match against the Seaford second pair, Norma Dube and Bev Simmonds, losing 5-7, 4-6. Second pair, Barbara Cordner and Stacey Clay lost to a strong first pair, Bernadette Donaldson and Evelyn Kilsby 2-6, 0-6.
In the reverse legs, Barbara and Stacey lost 3-6, 2-6 to Norma and Bev, while Georgia and Narun lost to Bernadette and Evelyn 1-6, 1-6.