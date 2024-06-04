Hailsham win away on clay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team were away for the third time this season, this time to Cooden Beach who play on clay courts like the ones on show at the French Open this week.

The Hailsham men had not beaten Cooden for many years, but first pair, Neil Downer and Johan Jooste were back in action for the first time this season. As they took on Cooden's second pair, Colin and Laurie, they imposed their strength with a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Hailsham's second pair, Dom Walter and Ben Stonham, lost by a similar margin to the Cooden first pair, Jay and Andy.

In the reverse legs, Dom and Ben lost the first set against Colin and Laurie 2-6, but came back to win the second set 6-4, leaving the result to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the Hailsham pair won.