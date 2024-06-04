Hailsham win away on clay
The Hailsham men had not beaten Cooden for many years, but first pair, Neil Downer and Johan Jooste were back in action for the first time this season. As they took on Cooden's second pair, Colin and Laurie, they imposed their strength with a 6-1, 6-3 win.
Hailsham's second pair, Dom Walter and Ben Stonham, lost by a similar margin to the Cooden first pair, Jay and Andy.
In the reverse legs, Dom and Ben lost the first set against Colin and Laurie 2-6, but came back to win the second set 6-4, leaving the result to a championship tie-break (first to 10 points), which the Hailsham pair won.
Neil and Johan, meanwhile, again made short work of their reverse leg against Jay and Andy, winning 6-0, 6-3, to give the Hailsham team their first win of the season.