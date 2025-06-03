Hailsham's running squad sees record turnouts

Hailsham Harriers have been out in force these past few weeks with large team turnouts at events both at home and away. On Sunday May 17th, the club were proud to take part in the Hailsham Community Run for the third year in a row. For Hailsham Harriers this is always a fantastic, family-friendly day on the calendar and a chance to share the love for running with friends and the local community.

With four distances on offer; The Mile, 3K, 5K and 10K, Hailsham were proud to see many of their junior Harriers running and representing the club. First Harrier home in the 3K saw John Gilkes in 14:22, followed by Poppy Croucher 15:45, Daisy Bowles 16:22, Oscar Croucher 16:58 and Bethany Buick 17:48.

Hailsham Coaches; Annette Feakes and Graham Purdye had this to say ‘We are extremely proud of all our junior runners who exemplify our Harriers spirit and values. They all ran superbly in the 3K and are a credit to our club. We particularly would like to praise the determination, courage and strength of Daisy Bowles who ran to raise money for Ronald MacDonald house after experiencing an injury last year; to see her back running again with her fellow team mates was the highlight of our year’.

In the 5K event Men’s Vice Captain Andrew Moore, flew over the finish line, first Harrier home in 23:21, placing first in age, followed by Junior Harrier Ryan Pocknell 28:35, Shawn Freeborn 29:16, Lindie Jooste 33:03, Chrissi Savage 33:03, Junior Harrier Emelia Woodley 36:26, Junior Harrier Amie Coppins 36:35, Anne Jenkins 43:27, and Lord Norman Harris 43:39

Hailsham Harriers race ready at the Hastings 5-miles.

In the final event of the day, the 10K, Hailsham's Adam Davies crossed the line, first Harrier home in 7th place overall in a time of 40:11 with Claire Keith taking the overall win for the ladies in 42:04 whilst setting a new 10K personal best. Claire was followed by Ollie Paterson 42:12, Tom Bilton 42:50, Mark Pope 43:20, Dan Harris 46:54, Jo McGowan 47:50, Claire Shilling 48:02, Sam Neame 56:18, Emma Power-Hosking 56:30, Andrea Gilkes 58:16, Katie Manley 59:59, Jo Davis 1:04:26, Nicola Sexton 1:11:15 and Darren Gillett (Tail Runner) 1:24:00.

For Dan Harris and Emma Power-Hosking the morning represented their debut races for Hailsham Harriers and the club were delighted to see Nicola Sexton racing again, after returning from injury. Many senior Harriers also ran with their children in the one-mile and 3K events, making it a sensational family affair for team black and red.

Over at Rye on the same morning, Hailsham also delivered a strong team turnout at the Rye 10-mile race. This is an event which forms part of The Sussex Grand Prix - a league of twelve races whereby Hailsham Harriers have proudly lifted the champions trophy for the past two consecutive years and the ninth champions title in the leagues history.

The Rye 10-mile undulating course is set around the peaceful lanes of Peasemarsh. Hailsham’s Chris Doherty finished in an impressive 3rd place overall and first Harrier home in 59:07 followed by Rob Chrystie in 1:04:07 and Alice Denning who took the overall win for the ladies in 1:08:44. Alice was closely followed by Maria Smith who finished 3rd female overall in 1:11:19, Katy Reed 1:11:36, Ryan West 1:12:48, Audrey Haddon 1:13:45, Sarah Day 1:15:00, Chris Little 1:15:20, Ladies Captain Helen O’Sullivan 1:15:43, Tom Price 1:16:35, Adam Mansbridge 1:16:57, Belinda Cramp 1:19:46, Leeland Pavey 1:20:26, Vinny Thrower 1:21:48, Arthur Collins 1:22:29, Abi Morris 1:22:36, Steph Bassett 1:23:14, Neil Squires 1:27:07, Gary Smith 1:28:50, Kevin Morris 1:33:04, Ed Diplock 1:34:33, Lady Frances Delves 1:35:26, Victoria Little 1:36:48, Sandra Fowlie 1:44:15, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:45:08, Cathy Gilling 1:49:02 and Roberto Proietti 2:16:59. Hailsham’s Jayne Morris volunteered as a marshal for the event.

Hailsham Harriers at the Rye 10-miles.

Hailsham Ladies proudly lifted the podium trophies for 1st place; Alice Denning and 3rd place; Maria Smith with Katy Reed 4th, Audrey Haddon 6th, Sarah Day 8th and Helen O’Sullivan 9th whilst Alice, Maria, Audrey, Katy, Helen, Frances Delves and Arthur Collins won their respective age categories.

On Sunday 1st June at a windy but warm Hastings Seafront, Hailsham saw a team turnout of thirty-four Harriers for the fourth race within the Sussex Grand Prix calendar – The Hastings 5-Mile Keith Chandler Memorial Race. The near sold-out race attracted many local running clubs for the flat and fast seafront route. First Harrier home and continuing his impressive performances saw Chris Doherty finish with a new personal best of 27:28, followed by Adam Davies 32:00 and Carl Barton 32:02. Alice Denning continues her impressive performances finishing 3rd place female overall in 32:07 with Katy Reed hot on her heels with a new personal best of 33:35 – eight minutes faster than 2024. Maria Smith flew home in 34:05 also running a new personal best and just days after running the UK Ultra 50K. Adam Mansbridge crossed the line in 34:34, followed by Mark Pope 35:02, Tom Price 35:27, Graham Purdye 36:48, Helen O’Sullivan 36:51, Belinda Cramp 37:07, Jo McGowan 37:28, Jake Diprose 37:40, Simon Haddon 37:42, Arthur Collins 38:12, Steph Bassett 38:27, Vinny Thrower 38:29, Club Chairman Andy Ruffell 39:14, Claire Shilling 39:17, Dan Harris 39:45, Tina Macenhill 40:00, Gemma Payne 40:32, Gary Smith 40:40, Amie-Louise Ody 42:11, Victoria Little 43:33, Lady Frances Delves 43:53, Andrea Gilkes 46:01, Sam Neame 46:09, Cathy Gilling 47:55, Sandra Fowlie 48:58 and Roberto Proietti 1:01:39.

Katy Reed, Ladies Captain Helen O’Sullivan and Lady Frances Delves were proud to win their respective age categories amongst a competitive field and the club welcomed Jake Diprose who raced for the first time since joining in Harriers Colours.

The next race within the Sussex Grand Prix is the Heathfield 10K on Sunday June 15th which celebrates the 40th Anniversary for Heathfield Runners.