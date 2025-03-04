Hampden Park Ladies top the league

By Barbara Hardcastle
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 10:18 BST

Hampden Park ladies’ doubles team played the Weald Tennis Club in Division 1 of the Sussex Winter Doubles League.

It was a 2-2 draw after the Weald 1st pair beat the Hampden Park pairs on 10-point Championship tie-breaks.

Gemma Game and Nikki Woodhouse lost 6-4, 2-6, 7-10 then Helen Mitchell and Nicola Tuson for Hampden Park lost 4-6, 7-6, 10-12 in really close, high level matches.

Both Hampden Park’s first and second pairs beat Weald’s second pair comfortably – 7-5, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-1 respectively.

This result takes Hampden Park to the top of the league with one match to go.

