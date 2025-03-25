Hampden Park tennis aces top their division - and Jez takes silver fox title

By Barbara Hardcastle
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 10:44 BST
Hampden Park Ladies Third Team have won their division.

After a long winter season with half the matches being rescheduled due to the inclement weather, the Ladies 3rd team have triumphed and won their division.

A particular well done to Josie Usher, who played her first ever league match and partnered Dawn Cook.

Meanwhile, the Silver Fox over-50s men’s singles finals was finally played after postponement caused by several injuries.

The Hampden Park Ladies third teamplaceholder image
The Hampden Park Ladies third team

Jez Bennett triumphed over Simon Gent in a long, close match settled in a third set championship tie-break. The score was 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 to Jez.

The match was played in delightful sunshine in front of an appreciative audience.

Jez turned the tables on Simon to take the title for the first time.

