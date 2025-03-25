Hampden Park tennis aces top their division - and Jez takes silver fox title

Hampden Park Ladies Third Team have won their division.

After a long winter season with half the matches being rescheduled due to the inclement weather, the Ladies 3rd team have triumphed and won their division.

A particular well done to Josie Usher, who played her first ever league match and partnered Dawn Cook.

Meanwhile, the Silver Fox over-50s men’s singles finals was finally played after postponement caused by several injuries.

The Hampden Park Ladies third team

Jez Bennett triumphed over Simon Gent in a long, close match settled in a third set championship tie-break. The score was 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 to Jez.

The match was played in delightful sunshine in front of an appreciative audience.

Jez turned the tables on Simon to take the title for the first time.