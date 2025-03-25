Hampden Park tennis aces top their division - and Jez takes silver fox title
After a long winter season with half the matches being rescheduled due to the inclement weather, the Ladies 3rd team have triumphed and won their division.
A particular well done to Josie Usher, who played her first ever league match and partnered Dawn Cook.
Meanwhile, the Silver Fox over-50s men’s singles finals was finally played after postponement caused by several injuries.
Jez Bennett triumphed over Simon Gent in a long, close match settled in a third set championship tie-break. The score was 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 to Jez.
The match was played in delightful sunshine in front of an appreciative audience.
Jez turned the tables on Simon to take the title for the first time.