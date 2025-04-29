Hampden Park Tennis Club host Julie Marks Memorial Tournament
Julie was the long-term chairman of Hampden Park Tennis Club and lost her battle with cancer in October 2023.
The tournament was a joyous event, welcoming long-term and new members to participate in a competitive, but friendly doubles tennis tournament. It was well attended and hosted 31 active participants as well as current and past non-playing members.
Ages of competitors ranged from 17 to 82, all keen to take home the trophy.
InterSport of Lewes were in attendance, demonstrating new opportunities in racket technology.
Darren Linegar, coach, hosted the event, ably creating competitive and fun match-ups.
After four hard-fought rounds, four participants were vying for the title. The eventual winner was Jia Liu, who narrowly beat James Dagless for the tropjy. They were closely followed by Dave Sharpe and Carl Zerrudo in joint third place.
The event raised over £140 in charitable donations which will be split between Julie’s favoured charities – Macmillan and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
Hampden Park Tennis Club is an active and friendly club who welcome new members – if you are anywhere from a beginner to a very experienced player you are welcome to join. They have Junior and Adult sections and field a number of very successful teams in the Sussex league. If you want to give them a try, take a look at the website www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk, or contact the club Secretary on [email protected]