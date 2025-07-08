Hampden Park Tennis Club Summer Tournament
Although this was a summer tournament the conditions were more like autumn, as players had to contend with very windy conditions.
Everyone played very well and it was a closely fought tournament but in the end Marius Romasz triumphed by just one point.
Well done Marius !
Hampden Park Tennis Club is an active and friendly Club. We welcome new Members – if you are anywhere from a Beginner to a very experienced player you are welcome to join us.
We have Junior and Adult sections and field a number of very successful teams in the local Sussex league.
If you want to give us a try, take a look at our website www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk, or contact our Club Secretary on [email protected]