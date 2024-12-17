Hampden Park Tennis Ladies defeat Pavilion and Avenue
Two of the four matches were decided by 10 point championship tiebreaks, after both matches went to 1 set all. One match point at 9-8 landed on top of the net & crept over to give a gratefully received win to Hampden Park!
The scores were Hampden Park (Helen Mitchell & Jenny Hughes (Cptn)) vs Pav & Ave (Claire Tovey and Isabella Kreel) 6-1, 6-2,
Hampden Park (Jenny and Helen) then beat Kate Bloomfield and Susan Gregory (Cptn Pav & Ave) 3-6, 6-1, 10-3
Nicola Tuson and Gemma Game for Hampden Park also beat their pairs of Kate Bloomfield and Susan Gregory 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 and Claire Tovey and Isabella Kreel 6-1, 6-2
