Hampden Park Tennis Ladies defeat Pavilion and Avenue

Hampden Park Tennis Club Ladies 1st team had a great 4-0 win at home on Sunday December 15th against Pavilion & Avenue from, only their second match this winter due to poor weather! This was in Division 1 of the Tennis Sussex Babolat Winter Doubles League.

Two of the four matches were decided by 10 point championship tiebreaks, after both matches went to 1 set all. One match point at 9-8 landed on top of the net & crept over to give a gratefully received win to Hampden Park!

The scores were Hampden Park (Helen Mitchell & Jenny Hughes (Cptn)) vs Pav & Ave (Claire Tovey and Isabella Kreel) 6-1, 6-2,

Hampden Park (Jenny and Helen) then beat Kate Bloomfield and Susan Gregory (Cptn Pav & Ave) 3-6, 6-1, 10-3

First Team Players left to right: Gemma Game, Jenny Hughes, Helen Mitchell, Nicola Tuson

Nicola Tuson and Gemma Game for Hampden Park also beat their pairs of Kate Bloomfield and Susan Gregory 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 and Claire Tovey and Isabella Kreel 6-1, 6-2

If you would like to find out more about playing at Hampden Park Tennis Club go to www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk