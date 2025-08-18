Handicap race format proves a triumph

While most residents in the sleepy South Downs village of Firle were enjoying a Sunday lie-in, there was feverish activity by the church where a select group of 31 runners had gathered for a special event - the inaugural Firle Trail handicap race.

Seaford Striders' Margaret Osborne, taking part in her first race after a two-year injury absence, had the honour of setting off first. She was followed at staggered intervals by the rest of the field, with Wadhurst Runners' Graeme Mcintosh setting off plum last, a full 22 minutes later!

The scenic out and back 5k course along The Old Coach Road track towards Alfriston provided a testing challenge for the runners, with three sharp climbs and nearly 100m of elevation.

In a triumph for the handicappers, Marie Crawford and Nick Brown, the result was in doubt until the last possible moment when Wadhurst Runners' Giles Clark rolled back the years, producing a turbo-charged sprint finish to deny runner-up Helen Munday (Hastings Runners).

1 . Contributed Margaret, Giles, Helen & Christine Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Margaret Osborne finishes to loud applause! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Suzanne Linger, Steve Shimmons & Lucinda Jopson underway Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Milene Lopez starting off Photo: Submitted