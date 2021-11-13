Happiness is name of game at Crowborough Tennis Academy

Crowborough Tennis Academy has offered young people from the community and nearby Grove Park School the chance to enjoy tennis

The CTA Access To Happiness Foundation’ was formed in 2019 to help raise funds for such projects and has secured funds from the local council and Tesco.

This year there’s a new partnership between CTA and Casterbridge Wealth and the launch of the CTA Casterbridge Access to Happiness Foundation.

The aim is to continue to drive happiness through weekly tennis lessons and professional coaching. In particular it recognises the positive impact the sport can have on children with complex needs. The lessons are running weekly during term time at the Crowborough TC.

AJ Cotter, CTA MD/Head Coach, said: “I feel passionately about tennis and my goal is to be able to offer the sport to all; no matter your ability or disability. Our outreach programs are important in so many ways as tennis is often seen as an inaccessible activity for many.

“By working closely with Grove Park School, I am able to offer time and expertise to give children the opportunity to try something new and help them all develop vital skills.”

Matt Cheek, MD & Head of Distribution at Casterbridge Wealth said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support CTA to help more children get involved in tennis. We recognise the importance tennis can have on children’s physical and mental wellbeing and are proud to form this foundation with them.”