Happiness is name of game at Crowborough Tennis Academy
For the past 10 years, Crowborough Tennis Academy has offered children from the community, and in particular Grove Park School, the chance to enjoy tennis and related activities as part of their local outreach programme, largely self-funded.
The CTA Access To Happiness Foundation’ was formed in 2019 to help raise funds for such projects and has secured funds from the local council and Tesco.
This year there’s a new partnership between CTA and Casterbridge Wealth and the launch of the CTA Casterbridge Access to Happiness Foundation.
The aim is to continue to drive happiness through weekly tennis lessons and professional coaching. In particular it recognises the positive impact the sport can have on children with complex needs. The lessons are running weekly during term time at the Crowborough TC.
AJ Cotter, CTA MD/Head Coach, said: “I feel passionately about tennis and my goal is to be able to offer the sport to all; no matter your ability or disability. Our outreach programs are important in so many ways as tennis is often seen as an inaccessible activity for many.
“By working closely with Grove Park School, I am able to offer time and expertise to give children the opportunity to try something new and help them all develop vital skills.”
Matt Cheek, MD & Head of Distribution at Casterbridge Wealth said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support CTA to help more children get involved in tennis. We recognise the importance tennis can have on children’s physical and mental wellbeing and are proud to form this foundation with them.”
Kerry Tuck, English and Careers Lead, Grove Park School said: "Bar lockdown and appalling weather, sixth form students from Grove Park Special School in Crowborough have been having tennis lessons with CTA as a regular fixture on our timetable. CTA have always been very generous to our school and have never charged us for their mounting hours spent with the students - they have even offered to host another session during the week but our timetable does not currently allow for this."