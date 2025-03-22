Worthing Pavilion ladies returned to winning ways with victory against a visiting team representing Sussex County Women's Indoor Bowling Association.

Pavilion won on three of the five rinks and by 91-86 in the friendly fixture.

Every game was keenly contested across the 18 ends, with Jacky Pearson skipping the top home rink of Pat Edmonds, Rosemary Lewer and Ann Button to a 23-16 win. They made a flying start to lead 13-1 after six ends, before the visitors fought back and narrowed the gap to three shots by the 17th end. Pavilion took the last two ends to secure a hard-fought victory.

Esme Clough's rink of Carol Tillett, Liz Groves and Sue Manning also gained an early lead but then dropped nine shots in three ends to trail 11-10 with eight to play. A four, a three and a five put them back in control and they eventually won 23-18 despite a strong finish by Scwiba.

Pavilion's third successful rink was skipped by Linda Farley, ably supported by Sue Pearson, Ange Gatland and Kathy Byrnes. They were 8-4 down after eight ends before a five earned them the lead for the first time. A four on the 12th end stretched that advantage and, although the visitors scored a three on the last, Pavilion won 19-14.

Chris Cheeseman, Sandy Ward, Mary Stemp and skip June Lewis took the first five ends of their game with singles but then dropped the next six and trailed 13-5 after 11. They took 10 ends in total without managing to close the gap in a 61-13 defeat.

Julie Woods, Linda Patten, Helen Beale and skip Gill Harrisson led by two shots with four ends to play but dropped a five on the 15th. Maureen Willard's rink also took the last three ends to earn top rink for Scwiba with a 22-13 win.