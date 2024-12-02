Hard fought win for The Green's ladies
The first round of matches produced two very close encounters: the second home pair of Hannah Gandy with Sjaan Gillings won by 7-5, 3-6 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break whilst Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck triumphed by 5-7, 6-1 and 10-5.
Then Sjaan/Hannah lost against the Lindfield second pair in two sets and so the result depended upon the contest between the two first pairs which proved to be extremely tight: Beaula/Amanda just came through by 7-5, 2-6 and 13-11, so giving The Green a 3-1 victory.
If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.