Hard fought win for The Green's ladies

By Sheila King
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:14 BST

The Green Tennia Club’s ladies first team hosted the Lindfield first team in a Division 4 fixture of the Sussex Winter Tennis League.

The first round of matches produced two very close encounters: the second home pair of Hannah Gandy with Sjaan Gillings won by 7-5, 3-6 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break whilst Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck triumphed by 5-7, 6-1 and 10-5.

Then Sjaan/Hannah lost against the Lindfield second pair in two sets and so the result depended upon the contest between the two first pairs which proved to be extremely tight: Beaula/Amanda just came through by 7-5, 2-6 and 13-11, so giving The Green a 3-1 victory.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.

