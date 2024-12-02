Hard fought win for The Green's ladies

The Green Tennia Club’s ladies first team hosted the Lindfield first team in a Division 4 fixture of the Sussex Winter Tennis League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first round of matches produced two very close encounters: the second home pair of Hannah Gandy with Sjaan Gillings won by 7-5, 3-6 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break whilst Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck triumphed by 5-7, 6-1 and 10-5.

Then Sjaan/Hannah lost against the Lindfield second pair in two sets and so the result depended upon the contest between the two first pairs which proved to be extremely tight: Beaula/Amanda just came through by 7-5, 2-6 and 13-11, so giving The Green a 3-1 victory.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.