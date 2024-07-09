Hardy Hailsham Harriers slip-slide into July at Bewl Water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Wadhurst Runners in conjunction with the Nice Work Events team, a 15-mile multi-terrain course around Bewl Water was made even more challenging by wet weather.

Two distances were on offer on the day, a 5-mile and a 15-mile race. With a little of everything thrown in, from tree routes to gravel, hills to country lanes, sweeping meadows and steep descents, a combined total of 540 people braved the increasingly muddy conditions and torrential downpours.

The 15-mile race forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix – a series of 12 races held between March and November whereby Sussex clubs compete against each other for team and individual prizes.

Among 430 entrants, 30 HH members took part.

Hailsham Harriers ready to race at the Bewl 15

Rob Chrystie flew over the line, first Harrier home, in a time of 1:44:06, placing 7th overall and breaking a long-standing club record for this distance.

Chrystie was soon followed by Chris Doherty in 1:49:10 and Men’s Captain, Carl Barton 1:54:06 before Harriers Alice Denning and Aislinn Darvell, working together throughout the race, crossed the finish line to take 2nd and 3rd place females respectively in a time of 1:54:24. In addition, Harriers Graham Purdye and Aislinn Darvell both won their age categories.

Louisa Geer, a graduate of Hailsham’s couch to 5K program from 2023, ran the event to raise money for the Kent Surrey Sussex air ambulance in memory of her Nanna, Celia. Louisa welcomed the challenge of her furthest ever mileage and crossed the line to huge cheers from her fellow team mates and family members.

In the 5-mile event Steph Bassett flew the Harriers flag producing a solid run to finish in 45:39, winning the V45 age category. Steph then stayed to cheer and support her fellow team mates in the 15-mile event.

Team mates Cathy and Kirstie with Louisa Geer raising funds for KSS

Thanks go to Wadhurst Runners and the Nice Work events team for their wonderful, cheerful marshals, great cake, and a well-organised event, despite the soggy conditions.

Full 15-mile results: Rob Chrystie 1:44:06, Chris Doherty 1:49:10, Carl Barton 1:54:06, Alice Denning and Aislinn Darvell 1:54:24, Adam Davies 2:01:54, Ollie Paterson 2:05:14, Ollie Chandler 2:05:53, Maria Smith and Helen O’Sullivan 2:07:27, Graham Purdye 2:09:00, Katy Reed 2:12:50, Gary Smith 2:15:59, Tracy Erridge 2:20:13, Simon Haddon 2:22:15, Leeland Pavey 2:29:19, Vinny Thrower 2:32:32, Victoria Little 2:47:40, Pete Daws 2:54:35, Shaun Webster 2:55:19, Andrew Moore 2:55:28, Dean Layen 3:01:43, Cathy Gilling 3:05:47, Lisa Phillips-Horner 3:10:19, Louisa Geer 3:11:45, Kirstie Groves 3:12:59, Jayne Morris 3:16:16, Ros Thomson 3:17:11, Julie Lewis-Clements 3:34:26 and Roberto Proietti 4:21:40.