Harrier Jamie celebrates Sussex call-up … Hill runners head to Brighton

Meanwhile in the final Sussex Cross Country League race at Glyndebourne, the Harriers had good success with the men with the A team finishing a credible fourth in the Top division behind Brighton and Hove, Phoenix and Lewes Athletics Club after all four races.

The veteran men finished in second place out of twenty-three teams. The vet men’s B team finished in fifth, the C team in ninth and the D team in nineteenth.

Individual honours went to James Skinner winning the gold medal for his four first places in the vet men’s fifty age group. Mark McLaughlin finished with an individual silver and Tim Hicks with the bronze both in the men’s 60 age group.

Jamie McDowell (371) has had a Sussex call-up | Submitted picture

Jamie McDowell finished third overall in the under twenty men and Jamie Topping third in the men’s forty age group.

The senior men finished in sixth place at Glyndebourne in Division One in the match and fourth overall after four matches. The vets finished third in this match second overall after four matches.

Results – 12th James Skinner 35:56; 14th Jamie McDowell (U20) 36:22; 30th Russ Mullen 38:27; 36th Marcus Kimmins 39:08; 46th Matt King 40:57; 49th Tom Sommerfelt 41:32; 51st Andy Hind 41:39; 63rd Peter Harding 43:35; 67th Greg Hilton 43:47; 78th Chris Faulkner 46:38; 89th Tim Hicks 49:16; 93rd Paul Cousins 49:54; 107th James Buckeridge 53:30; 109th Mark Sykes 53:38; 119th Mark Songi 60:16.

The women finished in ninth place in Division Two in this match and ninth in the vet’s competition. After all the league races they finished seventh in Division Two and final position of seventh in Division 2 and sixth in the vet’s competition.

The Brecon to Cardiff Ultra medal | Submitted picture

Results – 48th Lindsey Blain 30:57; 55th Jayne Brewer 32:04; 67th Jacqueline Barnes 34:57; 76th Shelagh Robinson 36:45; 82nd Sarah Hamilton 38:16; 92nd Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 41:19;

Juniors – U11 Boys: 30th Marcos Selby 10:54. U11 Girls: 13th Leila Warncke 11:05; 37th Elodie Laura 12:46; 44th Edie Gleeson 13:33.

U13 Boys: 21st Ethan Rowen 15:16.

Road Racing

Susan of Burgess Hill Runners at Brighton | Submitted picture from BHR

At the Chichester 10 Kilometres Race on Sunday 4 February 2024 which included the British Masters Championships.

Results: Will Axell 39:20 (pb); Tim Hicks 43:56; Carl Bicknell 47:59; Jayne Brewer 48:19 (pb); Rebecca Pugh 48:59 (pb); Phil Scott 50:06; Glen Hedges 50:17; Marion Hemsworth 56:01; Richard Jobling 58:10.

Ultras

Haywards Heath Harriers Shelagh Robinson and Michael Burke headed to South Wales to run ultra races from Brecon to Cardiff.

Shelagh's 43 mile Classic route mostly following the Taff Trail and Michael's 45 mile 'Xtreme' version of the race including a number of mountains starting with Pen y Fan.

Shelagh did the classic race and finished in 9 hours 45 minutes and 27 seconds. Michael finished in 12 hours and 39 minutes and 43 seconds.

The organisers put on the extreme version alongside the classic race to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

The B2CX is a 72 kilometres linear race over 11 major peaks between Brecon and Cardiff approximately 2680 metres of ascent in total.

Athletics

Lio Robinson competed in the BUCS Athletics Indoor Championships in Sheffield on 23rd and 25th February, running in the heats of the 60 metres race for a new personal best time of 7.48 seconds and also a personal best in the 200 metres with 24.27 seconds.

Other results

James Bennett ran in the Tunbridge Wells Half Marathon on 18 February, finishing in a time of one hour 31 minutes and 54 seconds.

Oliver Fyfe finished the Exeter Half Marathon on one hour 38 minutes and 37 seconds.

At Goodwood on 11 February, Mark Green finished the Half Marathon in in one hour 31 minutes and 14 seconds.

Burgess runners in Brighton

It was the return of one of the most popular events for Burgess Hill Runners last week – the Brighton Half Marathon.

It was another windy one, but that didn't stop a team of 33 Burgess Hill Runners cross the start line.

First home for BHR was Ben Peters, who sped round the course in 1:21:59.

He was followed by Phil Wallek (1:23:55), Mark Nicholls 1 (1:26:56), Chris Alden (1:26:59), Will Thornton (1:29:44), Andrew Biggs (1:31:26), Jamie Goodhead (1:32:44), Richard Jerome (1:33:59), Ben Watts (1:36:24), Travis Golbey (1:37:07), Andrew Bishop (1:40:59), Gayle Tyler (1:43:14), Claire Daniel (1:44:48), Mark Nicholls 2 (1:46:12), Susan Wintle (1:46:48), Christie Matthews (1:47:25), Yasmine Allfrey (1:47:32), Oliver Dewdney (1:47:45), Cath Beckett (1:49:27), Simon Thompson (1:52:15), Gary Parr (1:54:45), Emma Goodhead (1:57:04), Izzy Dewdney (1:57:56), John Schofield (2:02:08), Claire Giles (2:04:42), David Anscombe (2:09:08), Karen Willett (2:10:36), Jo Dodkin (2:11:13), Charlie Kristoffersen (2:11:29), Sarah Parr (2:11:40), Ella Stanbrook (2:17:55), Sam Chislett (2:17:56) and Sarah Broom (2:32:26).

Elsewhere, John Palmer travelled to south-west London to take part in the 'Uber Boat by Thames Clippers' Hampton Court Half Marathon. He finished in 2:13:24.

