Harriers seen flying high at Beachy Head!

For those who felt 26.2 miles wasn’t quite enough, the Ultra runners set off early at 07:40am to add an extra 10K (6.2 mile) loop around Warren Hill before joining the marathon route. Conditions were testing underfoot after the week’s rain, but spirits remained high. First home for Hailsham Harriers saw Mick Husarz set a new personal best in the 50K distance finishing in a swift 5:37:51, followed by Ollie Paterson who knocked over 30 minutes off his previous time to finish with a new personal best of 5:48:40. Matt Courtnell ran a sensational personal best of 6:08:56 with Darren Grice racing his first ultra to cross the line in 6:39:08. Victoria Little flew the flag for the Harriers Ladies finishing with a strong performance in 6:49:01. They all earned well deserved applause at the finish with the teamwork, camaraderie, and encouragement amongst runners being a true highlight of the day.

The marathon distance started at 08:45am with the traditional climb straight up from Eastbourne, where runners were greeted by crisp autumn air and panoramic views over the cliffs of Beachy Head. The route wound through Birling Gap, the Seven Sisters, and the Cuckmere Valley — a brutal but breath-taking tour of the Sussex coastline with plenty of climbs to keep both hearts and legs working.

Leading the charge for Hailsham saw Alice Denning first Harrier home in 3:54:14 with teammate Rob Chrystie hot on her heels in 3:55:25. Claire Keith 4:05:47 finished strong in a course personal best time, followed by a strong run from Sarah Day in 4:16:34 – her first time taking on the Beachy Head Marathon. Marcos Jarvis 4:31:25, Robin Warwick 4:49:28, and Charlie Long 4:59:02 all displayed determination and grit over the infamous chalky hills. Alan Thornton and club legend Pete Daws, joined friend, Neal Robinson before he hangs up his marathon trainers – they smiled over the line achieving 6:43:47. Ladies Captain: Helen O’Sullivan joined twin sister Trish Hamblin to celebrate their forthcoming 50th birthday and raise money for the Military Veterans Charity, Combat Stress. For Trish this represented her marathon debut as they finished hand in hand with tears of relief and happiness in a mighty 7:30:45.

Meanwhile, the 10K race offered a shorter (but no less hilly) taste of the South Downs experience. Starting at 09:15am the route provided steep climbs and a thrilling downhill finish back into Eastbourne which provided a great introduction to trail running for many first-timers. Jo McGowan led the club home in 55:54, with a fantastic performance from BIG Simon Haddon in 56:26, rounding out a great morning’s running.

Sunday morning saw the debut of slightly fresher legs (and perhaps a few sore ones from Saturday) for the Half Marathon, an increasingly popular addition to the weekend. The course shared the same stunning scenery and punishing climbs from the day before, condensed into 13.1 miles of coastal beauty and trail challenge.

Leading the way for Hailsham saw Carl Barton finish in a speedy 1:36:40 followed by an impressive female win for Hailsham’s Katy Reed in 1:41:52 with Scott Harris 1:42:53, Audrey Haddon 1:48:59, and Mark Pope 2:08:07. Abbie Marsden 3:06:41 gave it her all on her first Beachy run where she was joined by friend Hannah Jarvis, whilst Cathy Gilling produced an excellent performance to finish in 3:17:52. Harrier, Ed Diplock 3:40:04 joined his family to enjoy a leisurely morning on the downs.

As always, the event was exceptionally well organised, with enthusiastic marshals, plentiful aid stations, and the legendary jacket potato and pasty’s awaiting finishers. The community support along the route added to the atmosphere, with locals cheering, clapping, and offering jelly babies to tired runners.

Whether it was the Ultra’s 52km endurance test, the Marathon’s iconic challenge, the Half’s coastal climb, or the 10K’s fast finish, every participant earned their medal the hard way. The weekend embodied everything great about running — community, challenge, and the sheer joy of being outdoors.

Hailsham Harriers would like to extend a big thank you to the race organisers and congratulations to everyone who took part to make the weekend another fantastic success.

