Hassocks A confidently retain Harper Cup

Hassocks A arrived at the Lindfield Club determined to retain the Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League Harper Cup.

They did not fail as they confidently gained a 3-0 victory over Haywards Heath Social Club D.

For Hassocks, Vince Ephick won 64-26 against Haywards Heath's Steve Williams.

In the second match, James Dew defeated Ian Lascott by 59-8, while Colin Elms enjoyed a 54-16 victory over Marcus Taylor.

Hassocks A (centre).

Hassocks Neil Baker, Wayne Hamilton and Haywards Heath Stephen Christian and Mike Maslin were the unlucky players not to compete on the green baize.