Hassocks A confidently retain Harper Cup

Hassocks A arrived at the Lindfield Club determined to retain the Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League Harper Cup.

They did not fail as they confidently gained a 3-0 victory over Haywards Heath Social Club D.

For Hassocks, Vince Ephick won 64-26 against Haywards Heath's Steve Williams.

In the second match, James Dew defeated Ian Lascott by 59-8, while Colin Elms enjoyed a 54-16 victory over Marcus Taylor.

Hassocks A (centre).

Hassocks Neil Baker, Wayne Hamilton and Haywards Heath Stephen Christian and Mike Maslin were the unlucky players not to compete on the green baize.

The match was well marshalled by referee Barry Martin.

