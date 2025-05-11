For the first time ever, the Peter Bentley League Cup final was shown live in a bar in Lisbon. That is where Hassocks assistant manager Lewis Westlake was on his stag do, along with brother James and some of the first team squad.

In an afternoon which summed this amazing campaign up, it did not matter to the Robins that their management team were watching a live stream provided by Your Instant Replay on a big screen 1,200 miles away from Peacehaven while sipping Sagres. Nor did it matter that six players were also away.

Hassocks still possessed enough quality to defeat Crowborough Athletic 3-1 and complete the double.

Darren Budd, coach Jordan Wilson and U23s manager Sean Fernley led the Robins in the absence of the Westlakes against a Crows side aiming to round off their own brilliant campaign in style.

Hassocks defeated Crowborough Athletic 3-1 to win the Peter Bentley League Cup for the first time - picture by Phil Westlake

Crowborough already had the Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup in the bag. They finished runners-up in the Premier Division to Hassocks and won the promotion play-off final last Sunday against Eastbourne United, meaning they will join the Robins in the Isthmian League next season.

Those play-off exploits appeared to wear heavy. The first half was littered with Crowborough players going down injured, including Harrison Mayhew and Tom Pearson being substituted either side of the half hour mark as a result of ankle and muscle injuries respectively.

While Crowborough looked leggy because of the intensity of their past two weeks, Hassocks appeared lethargic and out-of-rhythm having not kicked a ball over the same period.

It meant the opening 45 minutes felt more like a pre-season friendly than a cup final between the two best teams in the Southern Combination League this season.

The Hassocks management team watched the game on a live stream in a Lisbon bar on Lewis Westlake's stag do

Not that anyone would have expected such a lethargic first half when Crowborough took the lead after only three minutes. Leo Vowles crossed from the left and Rushaar Samuel-Smikle looped a superb header which just about dropped between Fraser Trigwell and the post.

Hassocks responded well to going behind although chances were at a premium. Jack Troak shinned a Shay Leahy cross off target on eight minutes before Morgan Vale equalised with 16 on the clock.

Harvey Blake did brilliantly to snare possession off Vowles. Blake then found Josh Mundy, who played perhaps the best pass of the season to split the Crows defence from 60 yards away and put Morgan Vale in.

Vale did the rest despite the angle looking incredibly tight, placing the ball through the legs of Crows goalkeeper Charlie Holmwood.

The Robins were marginally better over the next half hour leading up to half time. Vale took a touch and shot just wide after good work from Joe Bull and Troak down the left.

Two minutes before the break and Holmwood made an outrageous save from point blank range after Troak volleyed a Mundy free kick.

Hassocks had to weather a serious storm after the restart. Crowborough top scorer Harry Forster smashed a low drive which looked a certain goal until Trigwell plunged late to his left to somehow keep it out.

Samuel-Smikle swept a powerful shot from the edge of the box against the post and Trigwell denied Forster again with a solid stop.

Fernley and Wilson introduced Ruari Farrell on the hour mark and the grey haired goose had an instant impact to help the Robins take the lead.

Raging Bull swung over a corner and whilst all attention was on Turner and Crows captain Tom Boddy wrestling at the back post, Farrell managed to knock the ball down towards Will Berry.

There could not be a more apt scorer than Berry, who has been the ultimate team player despite having limited chances to play this season.

Every time the Robins have called upon him he has been magnificent; especially when clinically firing home from close range with a finish a seasoned striker would be proud of.

Victory was wrapped up on 75 minutes and in spectacular style by Big Alex Fair. Who else could spot a goalkeeper off his line from 40 yards and then smash an effort over their head and into the back of the net?

An incredible piece of skill from an incredible player was a fitting way to end the most incredible season in Hassocks history. After 123 years without a senior trophy, the Robins have secured two in five weeks. Those Portuguese pints must have tasted extra special on Saturday night.