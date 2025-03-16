Records tumbled at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground as AFC Varndeanians were beaten 2-0. But in a sign of the season the Robins are having, it all slipped pretty much under the radar unnoticed.

Second half goals from Jack Troak and Bradley Tighe - yes, really - moved Hassocks on to 78 points, equalling their best ever Southern Combination Premier Division haul.

The Robins are now guaranteed to finish no lower than fourth in the standings. Another best equalled, tying the achievements of Mickey Jewell’s 2011-12 squad. And the win also secures Hassocks’ participation in the promotion play-offs.

It was far from a classic on a sunny but cold day in BN6. Another huge crowd of 520 did not mind the lack of entertainment, knowing professional performances which deliver results are all that matter with seven games to play and Hassocks 13 clear at the top.

Jack Troak scored the opening goal for Hassocks in their 2-0 win over AFC Varndeanians within minutes of coming off the bench - picture by Phil Westlake

Head coach James Westlake sprung a couple of surprises in his starting XI with one familiar face returning and another making his debut. James Shaw has rejoined the Robins for a second spell after leaving Combined Counties outfit AFC Whyteleafe in the week. He took over in goal from Fraser Trigwell.

There was also a first senior appearance at right-back for Dan Allen, a defender who has impressed for the U23s since signing at the turn of the year.

Shaw, Allen and the rest of the Robins back line were pretty much untroubled through a first half in which the hosts had the wind in their favour. If anything though, that proved to be a disadvantage. Almost every chance Hassocks mustered flew miles over the bar; more in keeping with the final round of Six Nations matches taking place than a game of football.

Tall striker Jamie Wilkes was the first to go too high and handsome on 12 minutes after being played in by Big Alex Fair. Joe Bull and Darren Budd were the others to shoot over.

Fair was at his mercurial best on his first appearance after six weeks out injured. He would go onto play a major part in helping Hassocks break the deadlock 17 minutes after the interval.

In among those skied first half opportunities from Wilkes, Bull and Budd, Varndeanians goalkeeper Sonny Nealgrove managed to grab a Charlie Pitcher effort at the second attempt. The initial shot bounced awkwardly in front of Nealgrove from a tight angle after Fair flicked on an Allen throw, releasing Pitcher down the right.

Harry Furnell looked set to gobble up the rebound before Nealgrove intervened just in the nick of time. A wind-assisted corner from Raging Bull then defied Nealgrove minutes before the break.

Theo Maryon got a glancing clearing header at the far post spot on to just about keep the delivery out rather than helping it into the back of the net.

With Hassocks still unable to find a way through approaching the hour mark, Westlake introduced Troak from the bench in place of Furnell down the left. This proved to be an excellent decision as Troak scored within a couple of minutes of coming on via his first touch… or did he?

Allen and Fair linked up down the right again from a cleverly worked throw. Fair whipped a low pass towards the near post which Troak sprinted towards between two Varndeanians defenders. The end result was the ball going straight through the legs of the confused Nealgrove.

Troak ran off dancing like a man possessed, although it would not be the first time in his Hassocks career a wildly over-exuberant celebration had seen the popular winger credited with a goal which may not have been his.

There could be no doubt who doubled the Robins’ advantage five minutes later, victory being wrapped up by the collector’s item which is Tighe scoring.

Budd delivered a free kick deep into the Varndeanians box. Ruari Farrell headed it towards the danger area and Tighe was on hand to nod home his third Hassocks goal in his 246th game for the club.

The rangy Wilkes and Troak might have added to the scoreline late on but neither could get enough power on their chances to trouble Nealgrove.

Hassocks visit Shoreham on Saturday.