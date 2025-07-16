Hassocks head into Ann John Trophy against Hill unbeaten in four friendlies so far

Hassocks and Burgess Hill Town will meet in the Ann John Trophy game this Saturday as the two Isthmian League clubs in Mid Sussex come together to raise money for St Peter & St James Hospice.

The 12th annual fundraiser in honour of the much-missed wife of Robins president Dave is a 3pm kick off at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground. Entry is by pay-what-you-can-afford donation with everything raised on the day going to the Hospice.

Hassocks come into the match as holders having defeated a strong Hillians side 2-0 last season; the first time the Robins had won the trophy outright since 2016.

Goals from Morgan Vale and Noah Hoffmann laid down an early marker for Hassocks of what might be possible from a campaign which eventually ended with them as Southern Combination League and Peter Bentley Cup double champions.

Hassocks in pre-season action against Barking on Saturday

The Robins have played four pre-season matches so far as they prepare for their first ever campaign at step four and are yet to taste defeat.

Hassocks opened their friendly schedule with a 2-1 win on a scorching hot Tuesday night at Isthmian League South Central Division outfit South Park.

First half strikes from regular pre-season scorer A Trialist and Ruari Farrell came either side of Jerry O’Sullivan netting for the Sparks.

Liam Benson scored his first goal since re-joining the Robins from Haywards Heath Town in a 1-1 draw away against Guildford City in pre-season game number two. Darnell Jon-Peter was on target for the hosts.

Hassocks then hosted their first home friendly last Saturday, running out 3-0 winners over Barking.

Another returning player in defender Matt Gunn fired the starting pistol to victory. Charlie Pitcher bagged the other two goals whilst Fraser Trigwell saved a second half penalty.

Three days later and it was a trip to Tooting & Mitcham United for another 1-1 draw. Liam Hendy this time was on target for the Robins early in the second half.

After hosting Burgess Hill this weekend, Hassocks take on Arundel at home on Tuesday night and Whitehawk away on Saturday 26th July.

The Robins then round off their pre-season schedule in the Sussex Community Shield, played between the Southern Combination League champions and Sussex Senior Cup winners.

That gives James Westlake and his players a tough test against National League South side Horsham at Culver Road on Wednesday 30th July.