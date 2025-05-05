Hastings AC runners shine across track, park and pavement in action-packed week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Athletic Club athletes delivered a series of standout performances across three disciplines this week— from junior track success at Withdean Stadium to blazing finishes at Hastings Parkrun and personal bests on the half marathon and marathon circuits.

On Friday 25th May the U15’s descended on Withdean Stadium, for Sussex District League’s opening fixture. In the boys’ events, Edwin Chapman ran an impressive 14.1 seconds in his 100m and also scored well in the long jump. Cobey Buckley tackled the 300m for the first time, finishing in 47 seconds, then turned heads in the 800m, slicing two seconds off his PB to clock 2:30. He also took part in the javelin, moving up to the heavier 600g weight category.

Caleb Buckley, had a breakthrough performance in the 1500m, taking a huge 15 seconds off his previous best to finish in 5:05. He also participated in the long jump and came away with a smile, clearly enjoying the challenge.

On the girls’ side, Alice Goring made a dynamic debut, taking on the hurdles, high jump, and 100m, where her background in gymnastics gave her a technical edge. Isla Frere Smith, also competing for the first time, impressed with strong times in the 800m and 300m. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hutchinson took 1st place in the A-string 1500m, and Lucienne Simkiss-Day represented the club in the A-string 800m. All four girls came together at the end of the meet to run a determined relay, capping off a strong team showing.

Tom Chaffin wins Hastings Park Run with new PB

On Saturday 3rd May at Hastings Parkrun, senior members of the club kept the momentum going.

Tom Chaffin stormed to 1st place overall with a superb PB of 16:10, while Rosie Ferguson claimed the title of first female finisher.

Other excellent performances included:

Rob Ferguson – 23rd overall in 20:02 (1st in M50 category)

Paul Bennett – 35th in 20:55

Amy Rodway – 42nd in 21:19, earning 1st in F45

Dewi Edwards – 143rd in 25:10 (JM15–17 category)

Ross Horsman enjoys marathon success in Prague

On Sunday 4th May, Hastings AC athletes also flew the flag in long-distance events.

Ross Horsman travelled to the Czech Republic for the Prague Marathon, finishing in an impressive 3:04:40, placing 458th overall in a highly competitive international field.

Back on UK soil, club members tackled the Worthing Half Marathon with grit and speed.

Laura Gill led the way with a brilliant 1:29:22, placing 1st in her age category and earning a PB. Lucy Chatman followed with a strong 1:44:11, placing 7th in her age group, and Gareth Purves ran a new PB of 1:44:19.

The Buckleys earn new mile PBs

Finally, the Buckley brothers capped off a packed weekend by taking 1st and 2nd place in the Mid Sussex Mile.

Cobey Buckley crossed the line in a superb 5:20, smashing his previous best by 14 seconds.

Caleb Buckley finished just behind in 5:28, also taking 14 seconds off his PB.

From the track to the roads, Hastings AC proved their strength in depth and breadth once again — showcasing exciting young talent and seasoned endurance across every mile of a memorable week.