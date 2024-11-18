Hastings and Bexhill RFC 17 v 5 Gravesend RFC 2ndXV16 November 2024 2pm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The forwards won this hard fought game for Hastings and Bexhill against a tough opponent, who played at a level way above their lowly league position.+

Hastings welcomed back Josh Clarke into the front row after a three week absence. Right from the start the home pack dominated play. The first try came from man of the match Frazer McManus, the No8 controlled the ball at the back of the scrum and dived over the line; Tom Hirst converted.

Gravesend scored an unconverted try way out on the left wing, but H&B built on their early lead with a penalty from Hirst and a try from Hudson Wales again with the extras coming from the increasingly reliable boot of the flying winger. In all Hirst was the game's top scorer with seven points. At half time the score was 17-5.

During the interval coaches Petty and Steadman brought on Jake Stinson for his first game in six weeks after a torn ham string. Wales made way at full back. Suphanat Cramp and Leighton Mapstone replaced the hard working Matt Stringer and Mike Clifford respectively. These changes did not affect the H&B grip on the game. The second half although pointless was very well played by both teams and was a good game to watch.

Top point scorer Tom Hirst

Wes Lorman new to the H&B squad this season has made an impressive start to his senior career and is defintely a hope for the future.

Another good win for Hastings and Bexhill played out in front of a good crowd containing over sixty former players who had gathered for a reunion lunch as part of the clubs Centenary Celebrations. During the event a raffle raised £295 in aid of Prostrate Cancer to continue the fight against a disease that has taken far too many of our members in recent years.

The match ball was sponsored by The Horse and Groom public house in St Leonards and we thank them for their continuing support.

Next week Hastings and Bexhill 1stXV travel to Tunbridge Wells RFC.