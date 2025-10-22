Hastings colours dominate among the trees of Bedgebury

Hasting Runners emerged as the dominant club in last weekend’s Bedgebury Half Marathon with five in green and black placed in the top 10 – and two of them on the podium.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Dargan might have missed the top step, but can be proud of his 1hr 25min 44sec time that placed him second, winner of the Senior Male age category and recipient of 200 points in HR’s “first passed the post” Club Championship points system. In third, Steven Hoath (1:28:47) ran another sub-90 minute time around the two-lap 13.1 mile course of Bedgebury Pinetum’s picturesque – and hilly! – woodland paths and trails.

Behind them, two of the club’s best MV40 runners were placed fifth and eighth: Sam Davies in 1:32:00 and Paul Lambert in 1:33:17, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Hastings Runners, the Bedgebury Half Marathon is the last of the long races in the 23-race Club Championship. After it, only four more events remain. Four more opportunities to earn points in a system. Among those with a keen eye on the tables is the club’s very own Peter Pan, better known as Andy Lee, who clocked a superb 1:46:11 to finish 20th and win his MV65 age category – just three days short of his 70th birthday. With only a runner’s best eight races counting, the 196 points he earned in the Club Championship at Bedgebury will surely count towards another trophy at the end of 2025. After which everyone in the MV70 cohort will have a new target to chase.

Hastings Runners Louis Dargan (wearing 377) and Steven Hoath (424) finished second and third at the Bedgebury Half Marathon.

HR’s first female runner home in the mixed field of 178 was FV40 Laura Torrance, seizing her first 200-point haul in championship with a time of 1:59:26. FV45s Katy Harrison (2:13:32) and Michelle Fox (2:13:35) finished close to each other to pick up 199 and 198 points, with FV75 Sarah Marziaoli (2:28:13) and FV50 Sarah Heasman (2:41:10) earning 197 and 196 points respectively.

Although not part of the Club Championship, the Bedgebury meeting also saw to runners complete the 10k event: Heidi Rossetter in 1:05:52 and Adam Holland 1:25:40.

In the Sussex Grand Prix (race 11 of 12), the Hove Prom 10k saw Lewis Parsons placed 15th in 37:41 and Joe Cruttenden 36th in 40:08. Also gaining points in this separate championship were Andy Knight (48:01), Nicola Steed (48:04) and Rachael Inns (53:09).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further afield in Portsmouth, the Great South Run 10-miler attracted eight Hastings Runners, the fastest of whom was Lindsey Jones who set a distance PB time of 1:17:40. Behind her, fastest male was Graeme Grass in 1:17:45.

Hastings Runners sent a string team to the Sussex Grand Prix race, Hove Prom 10k.

In London, the Battersea Half Marathon saw HR club chairman Ashley Vora chip five minutes off his PB with a stellar time of 1hr 16min, with Jessica Hayward doing well in the women’s race by clocking 1hr 58.

Finally, over the same distance in Mallorca, Kieran Price ran the Palma Half Marathon in 1hr 36, Jonathan Jenner 1hr 50 and David Fletcher 2hr 20. Even further away, Sarah Bendle clocked 2hr 30 at the Meia Maratona Do Cristo Half Marathon in Brazil.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk