Hastings and Bexhill RFC’s under-14s travelled to Worthing for the latest Waterfall fixture, with the visitors looking to extend their winning run and build on the impressive performances over recent weeks.

Coaches Loving-Price and Shepard were not going to be disappointed.

The opening period saw the visitors dominate play, keeping possession well and gaining territory. While their early control didn't result in a score, Hastings and Bexhill clearly set the stall out with their intentions of taking the game to the hosts.

As with previous matches between the teams, this was a tight first half but with a decision going against the visitors, Worthing got the first try and took the half-time score to 5-0.

Hastings and Bexhill U14s and Worthing U14s

One of the challenges the talented side from Hastings have previously faced is their own confidence, especially when going behind. However, Sunday’s performance showed that this may well have changed.

The visitors came out ferociously, pinning the hosts back with tackle after tackle and refusing to give them any space. Keeping their shape and discipline, Hastings were soon rewarded with a penalty try, following an infringement on the line, to lead 5-7.

Not sitting back, the away side came again with Harmer breaking through the centre and holding off tackles from Worthing to score the second try, converted by Ruusuvuori, to extend their lead 5-14.

The attacking play from the visitors continued, with a brilliant team try taken straight from the training ground. Loving-Price took the ball out of the ruck, where it was the played through the backs, to find Hartley who scored in the corner, extending the visitor’s lead to 14 points.

The scoring was not over, as Kesen rounded off a strong performance, scoring the fourth try of the day for Hastings.

Despite a last minute try from the home team, the visitors took the win 10-24. With Harmer taking player of the match, there was so much for coaches Loving-Price and Shepard to be pleased with.

Every Hastings player should be proud of their performance with a strong confident win against tough opposition.

H&B: T Roberts, N Cassidy, S Verlander (C), L Sheppard, I Kesen, J Beezer, D Tate. G Hartley, X Copley, V Romano, L Ruusuvuori, E Loving-Price, N Carrington-Paines, O Penfold, O Harmer, F McDonald, J Sims.

Thanks went to the sponsors Hartley Heating & Plumbing, RJ Roberts Carpentry, GoPet Vets, Joseph Bentley Developments, Martello, EAR Sheppard, Next Phase Coffee, KR Lifting.